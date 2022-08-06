Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Target Area: West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM PDT THURSDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 658 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades generally above 1500 Feet. * THUNDERSTORMS...Primary concern will be dry lightning strikes over the affected areas. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty outflow winds possible in and around any thunderstorms that develop. * IMPACTS...Scattered lightning in dry fuels can cause multiple fire starts. Thunderstorms can also bring sudden sharp wind shifts on existing fires, causing rapid changes in a fire`s rate of spread and direction of spread. Thunderstorm outflow winds can be a threat for several hours following the start of a new lightning-caused fire. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.
ifiberone.com
Brush fire burning near Waterville
WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
MyNorthwest.com
Roundabout to slow traffic on Hwy 9 in Snohomish
Are you ready for a discussion on a very controversial traffic calming solution? We’re talking about roundabouts today because Highway 9 in Snohomish County is about to be closed down for about a week to put one in. @kirotraffic A new roundabout is coming to Snohomish at Highway 9....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres
The fire is now 20% contained. Yakima and Kittitas counties also dropped their evacuation notice down to Level 1. Original: August 6, 2022 at 1:55 p.m. The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
Fire crews at Cow Canyon Fire prepared for possible storms, strong winds
ELLENSBURG — Possible thunderstorms with strong winds are concerns for firefighters on Tuesday at the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg. Firefighters will be watchful for any new ignitions from possible lightning Tuesday night and Wednesday, along with increases in fire behavior with hotter weather and gusty winds. “Strong...
ifiberone.com
More resources arrive as Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg 20% contained
ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday. The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
ifiberone.com
Man dies in dirt bike vs. SUV collision near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man has died after colliding with an SUV while riding a dirt bike Monday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County deputies responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast for a dirt bike versus SUV collision. Deputies say...
Treasure Hunters: Chests Full of Gold Still Lie at the Bottom of the Columbia River Near Tri-Cities
Yes, there really are two undiscovered chests full of gold at the bottom of the Columbia River near the Tri-Cities. And, another hidden gold treasure in Walla Walla county. Both stories involve bandits and stolen gold. The value of each cache is uncertain, but these two prized treasures are still waiting to be found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bear hunter is shot east of Tri-Cities in Blue Mountains. Then the gunman fled
Detectives need the public’s help identifying the shooter.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Firefighter injured during Monday evening house fire in Moses Lake
UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) — A Moses Lake firefighter was injured when a support beam from an attached porch failed during a house fire Monday evening. The 46-year-old firefighter was taken to Samaritan Hospital and has since been released. Firefighters responded about 6:25 p.m. to 500 block of Canterbury Lane...
kpq.com
Log Pile Catches Fire on Badger Mountain
Firefighters in Douglas County responded to a small fire near the summit of Badger Mountain on Monday. Douglas County Fire District No. 1 Chief, Dale Jordan, says his crew and assisting personnel from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were able to quickly put out the fire after identifying its source.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Finally Moving Ahead with Improvement Project
After a long wait, the City of East Wenatchee will soon begin construction on an infrastructural improvement project. The city’s Public Works Manager, Garren Melton, says visioning for the project was first done nearly a decade ago. “This is a project that’s been in the works for many years,”...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
KOMO News
Two killed in motorcycle crash near Chelan
CHELAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says two people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a guardrail Saturday night. The accident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on southbound SR 971 just south of Chelan. Witnesses told WSP that the motorcycle swerved to avoid an animal and collided with the...
Detectives search for rural Grant County man, 43, reported missing for five days
EPHRATA, Wash. — Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are searching for any information on 43-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas, a resident of rural Warden who hasn’t been seen or heard from since August 4, 2022. The missing man, Espinoza-Duenas, is listed at six feet tall and roughly...
Washington State Police conducting patrols on speeding and distracted driving starting today
All drivers traveling to and from Pullman will notice more WSP officers.
Comments / 0