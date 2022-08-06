Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Andy, Believed to be the Oldest Great Dane Rescued from Hoarding Case in Lewiston, Suffering from Neurological Issues
LEWISTON - One of the Great Danes involved in the recent hoarding case in Lewiston isn't doing so great. Andy, who is believed to be the patriarch (oldest) of the family, is currently suffering from neurological issues that appear to have gone untreated over the years, making it difficult for him to walk.
spotonidaho.com
Engle death under investigation
On the morning of June 30, at the Dworshak Dam project near Ahsahka, Idaho, Eric Engle, an employee of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was found deceased in a nonpublic area of the project. Crews immediately contacted 911 and...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street
CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
24 Hour RV Parking Limit is Working, Clarkston Now Plans to Limit Automobile Parking Time
CLARKSTON - In June, the Clarkston City Council voted to limit stationary trailer, camper, motor home, or boat parking on public right-of-ways to no more than 24 consecutive hours. The ordinance allows property owners to park their RV’s and Trailers directly in front of their own residence for a period not to exceed 72 hours.
Washington State Police conducting patrols on speeding and distracted driving starting today
All drivers traveling to and from Pullman will notice more WSP officers.
Rock slide has left most residents of North Idaho town stuck since July 15
Ever since a massive rock slide choked off access along the Selway River Road northeast of Kooskia, residents behind the slide have had to deal with isolation, interruption of mail services, power cutoffs — even bears in the garbage. “This is bad and we have called the county commissioners and they said we’re out of their jurisdiction up here, even though we live in Idaho County,” said Donna Robinette, who lives along the Swiftwater Road with her husband, Albert E. Ross. ...
Helicopter pilot who died battling wildfires near Salmon remembered as hero and friend
OROFINO — Honor. Service. Sacrifice. Those are words used to describe not only members of the military, but also wildland firefighters. Tom Hayes was both. Thumbs up and a smile. That can also describe Tom, who was caught smiling and...
Colfax Representative Olivia Ng Named Washington's 2022-23 Distinguished Young Woman, Clarkston's Boreson First Runner-Up
PULLMAN - Colfax’s Distinguished Young Woman is now Washington's representative to the 2023 National Distinguished Young Women national scholarship program. Olivia Ng, a senior at Colfax High School, was selected today (Aug. 6) as the state’s representative following the program Saturday afternoon at the R.R. Jones Theatre on the Washington State University campus. The program awarded $10,000 in college scholarships during the event highlighting 10 high school seniors.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, August 5, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, August 5, 2022. Truck and trailer blocking, view obstruction for other drivers. Someone keyed the comps car last night. ------------------------------------------------ 22-L12000 Citizen Assist. Incident Address: W 22ND ST N & 1ST AVE N. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
Former sheriff's deputy to receive Idaho Medal of Honor for jumping into river in attempt to save woman trapped in car
GRANGEVILLE — A former Idaho County deputy who plunged into a fast-running river in an attempt to save a woman whose car was submerged beneath the water is among six law enforcement officers who will receive the Idaho Medal of Honor. Camron Killmar, 24, will be presented with the award Aug. 17 at the Idaho Capitol. The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Auditorium in the west wing of the Garden Level. ...
Several WSU Police Command Staff Retire Following Initiation of Disciplinary Action
PULLMAN - The top-ranking members of the WSU Pullman Police Department’s command staff are retiring following initiation of disciplinary action for failing to advise university leadership of a 2020 departmental investigation involving an officer alleged to have engaged in sexual activities while on duty. Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant...
