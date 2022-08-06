Reporter’s Notebook: What does the al Zawahiri drone strike mean for the War on Terror?

Read full article on original website
Al-Zawahiri was on his Kabul balcony. How Hellfire missiles took him out
Two Hellfire missiles ended al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's life in a safehouse balcony in a wealthy neighborhood in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, at 6:18 a.m. Sunday, a senior administration official said Monday. The missiles were launched by an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, killing him instantly. The nature...
Leader of ISIS in Syria is killed by US drone strike while riding a motorcycle and one of his key lieutenants is seriously injured
A top ISIS official was assassinated by the United States Tuesday - when he and his deputy were hit by an American drone strike in northwest Syria. The strike killed senior ISIS leader Maher al-Agal, US officials said Tuesday morning, taking credit for the daytime attack in the northern village of Khaltan in the Syrian countryside.
Washington Examiner
Bill Barr says 'evidence is building' as DOJ digs 'deeper and deeper' into Trump Jan. 6 case
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said “the evidence is building” as the Justice Department investigates former President Donald Trump related to the events of Jan. 6, but he stopped short of saying charges are merited. “I think definitely the evidence is building, but after the last set of...
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Putin Ally Wanted China to Shoot Down Pelosi's Plane: 'Good' for Russia
State Duma member Aleksey Zhuravlyov said that an attack on Pelosi's plane from China would open up a "second front" in Putin's conflict with the West.
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
See where al Qaeda leader Zawahiri was hiding out when he was killed
CNN’s Alex Marquardt breaks down the US’s planning and execution of a targeted drone strike against al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes conspiracy theory on Al Qaeda leader's death: "Is there proof?"
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., used her congressional Twitter account to claim that Democrats engaged in a conspiracy to claim terrorist mastermind Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed to boost their midterm fortunes.
americanmilitarynews.com
US deploys light carrier warship near Taiwan as China retaliates
The U.S. Navy deployed the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) this week as China continues to retaliate for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. USS America deployed from nearby Sasebo, Japan, adding to the U.S. military presence in the western Pacific, USNI News reported Thursday. The U.S. has been bolstering its forces in the Indo-Pacific region surrounding increased tensions with China over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.
Washington Examiner
Reporter’s Notebook: Is Biden turning his presidency around ahead of midterm elections?
Washington Examiner White House Reporter Katherine Doyle joins Jim Antle to discuss President Joe Biden’s recent legislative wins while recovering from COVID-19. Will they help Democrats during the midterm elections?
Russians 'No Longer Able To Resist HIMARS': Front-Line Ukrainian Mayor
Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, said a recent attack by Ukraine's soldiers will help ahead of a counterattack against Russian forces
Lindsey Graham gives 'shout-out' to Putin as Senate votes on adding Finland and Sweden to NATO: 'Without you, we wouldn't be here'
Lindsey Graham mocked Putin as the Senate was set to vote on Finland's and Sweden's NATO accession. "Without you, we wouldn't be here," Graham said in comments directed at Putin. Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed the historically neutral Nordic nations to seek NATO membership. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South...
Russia Says Forces Have Destroyed Platoon of U.S. HIMARS and Alder Systems
Moscow has made a number of recent claims about striking the U.S. supplied systems, although the reports have been contested.
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says Biden is 'fueling the fire' in Ukraine and parrots Russian talking points by blaming NATO for Putin's unprovoked invasion
Waters, who co-founded legendary British rock band Pink Floyd, said in an interview with CNN that NATO was the cause for Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
NATO Planes Conducting 24/7 Air Patrols Over Putin's Potential Next Targets
"Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO forces stand ready to secure allied airspace against all threats," NATO said in a video Thursday.
Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes
KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine conducted long-range strikes on Russian troop bases and two key bridges across the Dnipro river overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Monday. The strikes hit the only two crossings Russia has to the pocket of southern Ukrainian territory it has occupied on the western bank of the vast Dnipro river, said Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command.
Videos Show Explosions Rocking Russian Military Airfield in Crimea
Two Russian officials have confirmed that an incident involving massive explosions has taken place however they did not indicate what was the cause.
