WATCH: Mike Lindell claims '54 countries have been taken by the machines'

M yPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed during a Friday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference that 54 countries had failed what he called the "trial of the machines."

Lindell, one of several prominent Republicans who have insisted the 2020 election results were invalid, said in Dallas that the United States was undergoing its own "trial of the machines" and that once the machines take over, people would not be able to get rid of them. Lindell listed Venezuela and Australia as some of the countries that had already lost to the machines, according to Mediaite .

BANNON DELIVERS BULLISH SPEECH TO CPAC AFTER CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS CONVICTIONS

"Once they’re there, you don’t get your country back,” Lindell told the CPAC audience. “History is going to look back and say, every one of you, every one of you have taken a part of this to save our country and get rid of these machines before we’re gone forever. Because if the United, but like Ronald Reagan said, if the lights go out here, they go out everywhere. The whole world is watching."

The MyPillow CEO added that if "we don’t get rid of them" by the fall, then everyone is going to go vote in the midterm elections and "override the machines," adding that America would "eventually" get rid of all of the machines.

Lindell also mentioned the Jan. 6 committee hearings, lamenting that he himself had not been asked to testify by the committee. Lindell claimed that a year ago, in June 2021, the FBI had ruled there was no collusion between former President Donald Trump and his backers regarding the Capitol riot and that the committee investigating the riot "should have been over then," calling the committee "a joke."

The MyPillow CEO was one of many speakers at CPAC, which is being held from Thursday to Sunday. Other speakers at the event include Trump , former Trump adviser Steve Bannon , Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).