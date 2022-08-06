ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WATCH: Mike Lindell claims '54 countries have been taken by the machines'

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDRTf_0h7aaEcC00

M yPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed during a Friday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference that 54 countries had failed what he called the "trial of the machines."

Lindell, one of several prominent Republicans who have insisted the 2020 election results were invalid, said in Dallas that the United States was undergoing its own "trial of the machines" and that once the machines take over, people would not be able to get rid of them. Lindell listed Venezuela and Australia as some of the countries that had already lost to the machines, according to Mediaite .

BANNON DELIVERS BULLISH SPEECH TO CPAC AFTER CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS CONVICTIONS

"Once they’re there, you don’t get your country back,” Lindell told the CPAC audience. “History is going to look back and say, every one of you, every one of you have taken a part of this to save our country and get rid of these machines before we’re gone forever. Because if the United, but like Ronald Reagan said, if the lights go out here, they go out everywhere. The whole world is watching."

The MyPillow CEO added that if "we don’t get rid of them" by the fall, then everyone is going to go vote in the midterm elections and "override the machines," adding that America would "eventually" get rid of all of the machines.

Lindell also mentioned the Jan. 6 committee hearings, lamenting that he himself had not been asked to testify by the committee. Lindell claimed that a year ago, in June 2021, the FBI had ruled there was no collusion between former President Donald Trump and his backers regarding the Capitol riot and that the committee investigating the riot "should have been over then," calling the committee "a joke."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The MyPillow CEO was one of many speakers at CPAC, which is being held from Thursday to Sunday. Other speakers at the event include Trump , former Trump adviser Steve Bannon , Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Comments / 113

Robert Jackson
3d ago

His family really needs to get him help. He needs to be in a mental institution. Wow If not his family the people who work for him they need to seriously consider help. He's completely off his rocker

Reply(7)
84
Evelyn Doring
3d ago

are these the same machines that process payments over the internet for his pillows?or the same machines that hit donors bank accounts with reoccurring donations to trumps legal fund?same machines that know where to send trumpy bears and info wars prepper meals

Reply
60
Ryan Moranski
2d ago

More proof that Trump and all his supporters should be called "THE MENTALLY ILL PARTY"! 💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯

Reply(4)
74
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

How ‘Loyal Dog’ Sean Hannity Went From King of Fox News to Has-Been

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.During the Trump administration, Sean Hannity was on top of the world. With the ouster of his longtime Fox News colleague and nemesis Bill O’Reilly in April 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, Hannity quickly rose from second fiddle to the most-watched host in cable news. And he stayed there for years.Not only was the veteran Fox News host pulling in nearly four million viewers every night while cheerleading for Donald Trump, but he was also widely considered the then-president’s shadow chief of staff. When Trump wasn’t calling into his show for an “exclusive” interview, Hannity...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Republicans#United#Mypillow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
225K+
Followers
68K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy