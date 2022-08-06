Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Miss You Already Free Online
Cast: Drew Barrymore Toni Collette Dominic Cooper Paddy Considine Jacqueline Bisset. The friendship between two life-long girlfriends is put to the test when one starts a family and the other falls ill. Is Miss You Already on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Miss You Already in its online library at...
Apple Re-Enters Fray For Streaming Rights Of Big Ten Athletic Events: Report
The Big Ten Conference, the oldest collegiate athletic conference in the United States, is floating a streaming package, and tech giant Apple, Inc. AAPL could be interested in lapping up the rights to it, the Athletic reported. What Happened: Apart from Apple, Amazon, Inc. AMZN could be interested in the...
NFL・
Elon Musk Sells $7B of Tesla Stock Ahead of Twitter Courtroom Drama
Elon Musk has sold $6.9 billion of his Tesla stock ahead of a looming legal battle that may force him to buy Twitter. The capricious electric-car mogul backed out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company in July, but Twitter sued Musk demanding that he make good on its terms. With the trial set to take place in Delaware in October, the world’s richest man appears to be making sure he has enough cash ready to go if the case doesn’t go his way. “In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk tweeted Tuesday. He also confirmed that he had finished selling Tesla stock and that he would buy shares in his company again if he doesn’t wind up having to buy Twitter.Yes. In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Sherlock: The Abominable Bride Free Online
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch Martin Freeman Una Stubbs Rupert Graves Mark Gatiss. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson find themselves in 1890s London in this holiday special. Unfortunately, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride is not on Netflix. But you can't go too wrong with what is still considered the most popular streaming service, though. For $9.99 per month Basic, $15.99 Standard, or $19.99 Premium, you can enjoy a huge volume of TV shows, documentaries, kids content, and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent
House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Urban Legends: Bloody Mary Free Online
Cast: Kate Mara Robert Vito Tina Lifford Nancy Everhard Olesya Rulin. On a prom-night dare, a trio of high school friends chant an incantation, unleashing an evil spirit from the past with deadly consequences. Is Urban Legends: Bloody Mary on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Urban Legends: Bloody Mary in...
epicstream.com
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Poster Features Galadriel: Daughter of the Golden House
A new poster for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been dropped by Prime Video and the excitement on the series ramps up as it nears its release. Now, Galadriel is in the main and center of the photo and she is called as the "daughter of the Golden House."
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online
Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
Comments / 0