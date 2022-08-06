It rained – but not quite enough for the new sod planted at the Evanston Church of God. That’s why congregants Marquita Batson (from left), Yvonne Gammell and Claudette Lewis stayed after services. Nature needs a little help. The lawn was planted Saturday at the church on Davis and Wesley. It should be ready in two weeks for the installation of two “awesome leaders,” Bishop Shawn Howard and wife Pastor Caleen Howard, who just moved here from Toronto. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO