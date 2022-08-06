Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Eater
Found Restaurant Will Close After a Decade in Evanston
While various publications in recents months have spotlit the suburbs as the next frontier, this isn’t anything new for Amy Morton. Since opening Found in 2012 in Evanston, Morton has debuted two more suburban restaurants: The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston and Stolp Island Social in Aurora. But it’s time to say goodbye to her eldest baby. After 10 years, Morton says she’ll close Found on Sunday, October 2 as her lease expires with developers set to demolish the building.
Movie magic comes to downtown Wilmette
The Wilmette Theatre was one of several local backdrops for the cast and crew of "Screams From the Tower," a throwback comedy written and directed by New Trier High School alumnus Cory Wexler Grant. The post Movie magic comes to downtown Wilmette appeared first on The Record.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
A Sunday morning swim in Lake Michigan. (Photograph by Joerg Metzner.) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within a few hours, but there may be a longer...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
It rained – but not quite enough for the new sod planted at the Evanston Church of God. That’s why congregants Marquita Batson (from left), Yvonne Gammell and Claudette Lewis stayed after services. Nature needs a little help. The lawn was planted Saturday at the church on Davis and Wesley. It should be ready in two weeks for the installation of two “awesome leaders,” Bishop Shawn Howard and wife Pastor Caleen Howard, who just moved here from Toronto. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Eater
Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County
the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
Austin Weekly News
‘This onion has so many layers’
On July 15, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a surprise announcement that she was replacing Chicago Board of Education member Dwayne Truss, a longtime Austin education activist, with former alderman Michael Scott Jr. Truss, whose term ended in June, was appointed to the school board in 2019. During a lengthy...
bestcolleges.com
Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students
Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
10 Chicago Chefs on What “The Bear” Gets Right (And Wrong) About the Restaurant Industry
The Bear, Hulu’s new hit show about the inner workings of a Chicago restaurant, has taken the world by storm, and not just because of its soon-to-be-iconic Malört billboard. (But seriously, which alderman do we talk to about replacing all the billboards in the city with that?) Thankfully...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Mass banned at Woodlawn’s Shrine of Christ the King
“As of August 1, the celebration of public Masses is suspended,” reads a small sign placed in the chapel of Shrine of Christ the King. Masses and other sacraments at Shrine of Christ the King, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., were suddenly suspended by the Archdiocese of Chicago last Monday, to the shock of parishioners and Woodlawn preservationists.
Mexican cultural sculptures add color to Wheaton park
WHEATON, IL— An outdoor art exhibit called ‘Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World”‘ opened in June in Wheaton. The Mexican Cultural Center DuPage commissioned six artists from Mexico City to create these works of art. Nearly 50 sculptures reside in Cantigny Park. The exhibit honors famous Mexican artist Pedro Linares whose fever dream in 1936 brought […]
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday recap of the news
Good Sunday morning, Evanston. It’s been a busy week and perhaps the perfect time to relax with a walk along the North Shore Channel path. Our Picturing Evanston photographer Joerg Metzner tells us if you head north of the Evanston Ecology Center, you’ll not only get the calming effects of nature but also learn about your neighbors, the local foxes. Here’s our weekly recap of RoundTable’s coverage, but also a few new stories.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. It might be coming down this morning, Evanston, but sprinkles over the weekend were not quite enough for the new sod planted at the Evanston Church of God. That’s how RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan caught congregants Marquita Batson (from left, above), Yvonne Gammell and Claudette Lewis watering this weekend in our At This Time feature.
Eater
Staffing Challenges Continue to Cause Chaos for Chicago’s Restaurants
Chicago’s restaurants continue to experience pandemic-related staffing issues with illness forcing temporary closures while halting opening plans for new venues. Though restaurants are better-equipped to deal with the challenges compared to 2020, it’s not smooth sailing. Humboldt Park’s Spinning J Bakery and Soda Fountain closed on Sunday due to staff illness. Last month, Filipino and Cuban restaurant Bayan Ko in Lincoln Square adjusted its operations after a cook fell sick due to COVID.
Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, expected to join twin in 3rd grade: family
"This is a huge motivation for Cooper as he is excited to return to the classroom and see his friends," the boy's family said.
947wls.com
Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate
Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
Eater
Mad Social Closes After Six Years in West Loop and Three More Shutters to Know
As Chicagoans continue to revel in the respite of summer — replete with sunshine, festivals, and fun — the city’s hospitality industry is still grappling with the ripple effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staffing shortages remain a significant challenge, and the pressure is only ramped up by sky-high food costs and would-be patrons who are dining out less due to inflation.
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
Chicago nonprofits unite to expand community reach
CHICAGO — Several Chicago non-profits have joined forces to expand their reach. Imagine Englewood If dedicates its efforts to improve the quality of life for the community and its youth. Michelle Rashad first connected with Imagine Englewood If when she was in high school and now she’s the executive director. “I want to make sure we’re […]
