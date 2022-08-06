ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Sells $7B of Tesla Stock Ahead of Twitter Courtroom Drama

Elon Musk has sold $6.9 billion of his Tesla stock ahead of a looming legal battle that may force him to buy Twitter. The capricious electric-car mogul backed out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company in July, but Twitter sued Musk demanding that he make good on its terms. With the trial set to take place in Delaware in October, the world’s richest man appears to be making sure he has enough cash ready to go if the case doesn’t go his way. “In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk tweeted Tuesday. He also confirmed that he had finished selling Tesla stock and that he would buy shares in his company again if he doesn’t wind up having to buy Twitter.Yes. In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
Where to Watch and Stream Breaking News in Yuba County Free Online

Cast: Allison Janney Mila Kunis Regina Hall Awkwafina Wanda Sykes. An overlooked pencil-pusher catches her husband in bed with another woman, the shock of which causes him to die of a heart attack. So she buries his body and takes advantage of the growing celebrity status that comes from having a missing husband. But she quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops and criminals, all while trying to keep the truth from her sister, a local news anchor who’s desperate for a story.
Where to Watch and Stream Urban Legends: Bloody Mary Free Online

Cast: Kate Mara Robert Vito Tina Lifford Nancy Everhard Olesya Rulin. On a prom-night dare, a trio of high school friends chant an incantation, unleashing an evil spirit from the past with deadly consequences. Is Urban Legends: Bloody Mary on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Urban Legends: Bloody Mary in...
House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent

House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online

Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
