Diane Keaton has said no one wanted Al Pacino cast in The Godfather.The actor revealed that her co-star was not the first choice to star as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 film.“Nobody wanted Al Pacino. They didn’t want him to play that part, and I had already been cast,” Keaton told Entertainment Tonight.Keaton played Kay Adams-Corleone in the film, a teacher who falls for Pacino’s character.The actor said she found it “weird” that the movie had not been initially planned around Pacino given that his portrayal of the Mafia leader became so iconic. “I had been cast...

MOVIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO