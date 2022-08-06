Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
High-Speed Internet in the works for rural communities in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - For communities along the Yukon River north of Fairbanks, high-speed Internet will be available within the near future. The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced $51 million will be allotted to Doyon, Limited in partnership with Alaska Communications to develop fiber-optic internet services.
alaskasnewssource.com
A sunny, one-day break from rain
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 1.61 inches of precipitation Anchorage received from Sunday at 10 p.m. to. Monday at 10 p.m. was a record amount in a 24-hour period that hasn’t been seen in nearly 18 years according to Rick Thoman, with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Construction Report: Sidewalks added to 5th and 8th Avenue in North Pole
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In between Santa Claus Lane and Snowman Lane in North Pole, two intersections are undergoing construction work this summer. According to Aaron Leslie, Engineering Technician Journeyman with the Alaska Department of Transportation. “We are installing two new pedestrian facilities, those are sidewalks, 10 feet wide, on 5th and 8th Avenue in North Pole.”
kinyradio.com
Man steals DOT truck in Fairbanks, later arrested in Wasilla
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Fairbanks resident was arrested Monday after authorities located a truck he allegedly stole from an Alaska Department of Transportation yard in Fairbanks. Troopers report that on Sunday at about 11:30 in the evening, an individual was caught on security footage breaking into a Fairbanks area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska State Troopers respond to house fire on Chena Hot Springs Road
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska State Troopers (AST) responded to a house fire on Chena Hot Springs Road on Friday, August 5 at approximately 4:15 a.m. Upon arrival AST described the single story residence as “heavily engulfed.” According to a press release, the home, located at 5100 Chena Hot Springs Road, is located outside of a fire protection area.
alaskapublic.org
‘A lot of things have changed’: Eielson Air Force Base to resume tours
Eielson Air Force Base outside of Fairbanks had for years been offering tours of the base to members of the public. But, like a lot of other things, that came to halt in early 2020, soon after federal officials declared a public health emergency due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Goldpanners conclude 2022 season
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Goldpanners spent the remainder of their season in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Marshall Gates World Series. The Goldpanners went 4-2 at the Marshall Gates World Series tournament, but failed to make the championship game following a 10-0 loss at the hands of the San Diego Waves.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Pair of Nanook volleyball alum join Brian Scott’s coaching staff
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Nanooks volleyball team is on campus, and their 2022 season began this week. As head coach, Brian Scott, enters his eighth season at the helm of the program, he has added two of his former student athletes to his coaching staff. Cate Whiting and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycbs4.com
Breaker box catches fire on a mobile home in Fairbanks
Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) responded to a structure fire last night, Aug. 8th, in the 7600 block of NE 69th Ave. ACFR District Chief, Kevin Rulapaugh, says when crews arrived to Fairbanks, they saw light smoke coming from a double wide mobile home. All of the occupants had safely...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Two people are dead after shooting in Birchwood Homes
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A shooting took place on Sunday morning, August 7, at approximately 2:30 a.m. in an apartment in Birchwood Homes. Ricardo James Duperior, a 28-year-old male and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, an 18-year-old female are both dead as a result of the shooting and both deaths are considered homicides according to the Fairbanks Police Department (FPD).
webcenterfairbanks.com
Shots fired at a residence on Jones Road in Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - There was a report of an assault involving a firearm and shots fired at a residence on Jones Road in Fairbanks just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Alaska State Troopers (AST) responded to the scene and identified the shooter as Isaac Reed. Isaac was reported leaving the residence on a bicycle with a female identified as Rhiannon Reed.
alaskapublic.org
2 people killed in Fairbanks apartment shooting, police say
Two people were killed in what police are investigating as a double homicide at a Fairbanks home on Sunday. Ricardo James Duperior, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, 18, were fatally shot shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in an apartment in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood, on the city’s east side, said a statement from the Fairbanks Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Flight Deal
Alaska Air: Chicago – Fairbanks, Alaska (and vice versa). $329 (Basic Economy) / $389 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
Comments / 0