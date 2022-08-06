Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Metal: A Headbanger's Journey Free Online
Cast: Sam Dunn Chris Adler Tom Araya Gavin Baddeley Blasphemer. The film discusses the traits and originators of some of metal's many subgenres, including the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, power metal, Nu metal, glam metal, thrash metal, black metal, and death metal. Dunn uses a family-tree-type flowchart to document some of the most popular metal subgenres. The film also explores various aspects of heavy metal culture.
Where to Watch and Stream Louis C.K.: Live at the Beacon Theater Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Louis C.K.: Live at the Beacon Theater right now? Read on to find out!. Recorded November 10th, 2011 as part of the New York Comedy Festival, and only available for purchase online, Louis C.K. follows up his 2010 concert film Hilarious with a new hour’s worth of shrewdly observed and periodically profane material. He starts with making his own kind of please-turn-off-your-cell-phone announcement, as well as a warning not to text or tweet during the show: “Just live your life,” he asks. Whether he’s talking about a unique way to drop a rental car off at an airport or describing why a man in his 40s should not smoke dope, it’s terrific, humane, carried-to-crazed-extremes stuff.
Where to Watch and Stream Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills Free Online
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills. Cast: Damien Wayne Echols Jason Baldwin Jessie Misskelley, Jr. Joe Berlinger Bruce Sinofsky. A horrific triple child murder leads to an indictment and trial of three nonconformist boys based on questionable evidence. Is Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood...
Where to Watch and Stream Estômago: A Gastronomic Story Free Online
Cast: João Miguel Fabiula Nascimento Babu Santana Carlo Briani Zeca Cenovicz. In a dog-eat-dog world, Raimundo Nonato has found an alternative way to move ahead: he cooks. No matter what social strata this deceptively innocent young man inhabits, he hones his skills and sharpens his knives—and then he falls in love. Jorge's nimble comic fable provides a smartly constructed gastronomic allegory for ambition and survival.
Elon Musk sells nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares
Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to legal filings, amid a high-stakes legal battle with Twitter over a $44 billion buyout deal. The move comes after Musk sold around $8.5 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker in April as he was preparing to finance the Twitter deal.
Where to Watch and Stream Urban Legends: Bloody Mary Free Online
Cast: Kate Mara Robert Vito Tina Lifford Nancy Everhard Olesya Rulin. On a prom-night dare, a trio of high school friends chant an incantation, unleashing an evil spirit from the past with deadly consequences. Is Urban Legends: Bloody Mary on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Urban Legends: Bloody Mary in...
House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent
House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Poster Features Galadriel: Daughter of the Golden House
A new poster for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been dropped by Prime Video and the excitement on the series ramps up as it nears its release. Now, Galadriel is in the main and center of the photo and she is called as the "daughter of the Golden House."
Where to Watch and Stream Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii Free Online
Cast: Roger Waters David Gilmour Richard Wright Nick Mason. Stylish film of the British progressive rock band Pink Floyd in 1971 performing a concert with no audience, in the ancient Roman Amphitheater in the ruins of Pompeii, Italy. There are two versions of the film: the concert only (around 60 minutes), and a longer version (85 minutes) featuring the concert interspersed with interviews and footage of Pink Floyd in the studio working on their next album, the Dark Side of the Moon.
