Can’t pay, won’t pay: thousands in Britain vow to ignore energy bills
Like millions of people across Britain, Josina, a teacher from Sheffield, is being pushed into poverty by rising energy prices. This October, when bills are set to rise again, she will have to cut back on food and other essentials if she has any hope of keeping up with the payments.
BBC
Felixstowe: Workers at key UK port to strike for eight days
Workers at the UK's biggest container port in Felixstowe are to strike for eight days in a dispute over pay. Around 1,900 members of the Unite union will walk out on 21 August after rejecting a 7% pay offer from Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company. Unite called the pay offer...
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station places 5,000-tonne structure on Bristol Channel seabed
A 5,000-tonne structure was placed on the Bristol Channel seabed as part of works to build the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.This video shows the lifting of the hefty structure, which is the second of four intake heads that will be connected to tunnels to provide a supply of cooling water.The £26b project is the first new nuclear power station to be built in the UK in over 20 years.The work is regarded as one of the world’s most complex marine engineering projects, due to the Bristol Channel’s high tidal range.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Truss says she will reverse national insurance rise so people can ‘keep more of their money’Truss quotes Tony Blair as she boasts about Tories winning former Labour PM’s seatBoris Johnson says successor will continue to tackle cost-of-living crisis
BBC
Neath Port Talbot tap water turns brown amid high demand
Discoloured water has been flowing from taps of some households following increased demand amid the hot weather. Families noticed it was brown in colour after allowing water time to settle. Some have started using bottled water until the issue is resolved. Welsh Water confirmed discoloured water has been affecting supplies...
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
Apple asks suppliers in Taiwan to label products as made in China – report
Apple has reportedly asked Taiwan-based suppliers to label their products as being produced in China, in an effort to avoid disruption from strict Chinese customs inspections resulting from the visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taipei. According to Nikkei, the company has asked manufacturers on the island...
France tweaks rules to keep nuclear plants running during heatwave
PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - France's nuclear power regulator has extended temporary waivers allowing five power stations to continue discharging hot water into rivers as the country contends with a fourth heatwave of the summer and an energy crisis.
Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution
In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
City workers get double-digit wage rises while lowest-paid see 1% increase
Report finds ‘tale of two labour markets’ as workers in London’s financial district enjoy inflation-busting increases
BBC
Wakefield: Battery storage plant opposed amid fire worries
A proposed battery storage plant would be a "bomb waiting to go off", say residents who oppose the plans. Harmony Energy has applied to install 60 containers near Heath, Wakefield, to capture excess energy created through renewable sources. The company has said the technology is safe, but resident Colin Daley...
BBC
Ferguson shipyard boss confident of brighter future
The new boss of Ferguson shipyard has predicted a brighter future after years of controversy over the delayed construction of two CalMac ferries. MV Glen Sannox returned to the Port Glasgow shipyard on Tuesday after three weeks of major work in dry dock. The ship and another ferry are five...
Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday
An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
hypebeast.com
Volkswagen Launches Working Prototype of Flying Passenger Drone
As other established automakers such as XPeng and Aston Martin reveal ambitious plans of stepping into the world of air mobility, Volkswagen now ventures into aircraft design for the first time with the launch of a new “state-of-the-art passenger drone prototype.” Dressed in a black and gold livery, the four-seated automated vehicle is officially named VMO and nicknamed “Flying Tiger,” coinciding with this year’s zodiac based on the lunar calendar.
BBC
Dafydd Wigley: Welsh independence less likely if Scotland stays
An independent Wales is "less likely" to come about if Scotland does not vote to leave the UK first, a former Plaid Cymru leader has said. Lord Dafydd Wigley said if Scotland again voted "no" to independence, there would be a "greater focus" on a redesigned United Kingdom. He was...
New arrival to UK among four victims of Oldham mill fire
Police name four Vietnamese nationals who died in Greater Manchester in May
After Elon Musk's Canada Gigafactory Hint, Tesla Said To Be Lobbying For Ontario Plant
After Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk teased the possibility of a new Gigafactory in Canada by the year-end at the company's annual shareholder meeting last week, it appears the electric vehicle maker may have already started the groundwork for the plan. What Happened: Tesla is lobbying the Ontario government...
CNBC
Potential curb on Australian LNG exports is another blow to Asia-Pacific gas markets
Asia-Pacific has been suffering months of tight LNG supplies and soaring prices in the region due to competition from European buyers looking to replace restricted Russian gas. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission called for Canberra to protect domestic gas supplies and curb exports after projecting the east coast of...
BBC
Boris Johnson defends leaving fuel crisis response to successor
The PM has defended leaving decisions on the cost-of-living crisis to his successor who takes over in September. Boris Johnson said he was "absolutely certain" his successor would do more to help people with rising fuel bills. But Labour accused him of leaving a "political vacuum" and called on the...
How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022
Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.Here we look at how the home nations fared this summer.EnglandGold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total: 176 (second on the medal table)Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and success was across...
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: Dic Penderyn pardon petition to accompany play
A play about a Welsh coal miner who is believed to have been wrongfully hanged in 1831 is being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Iniquity follows the story of Richard Lewis, known as Dic Penderyn, who was charged with stabbing a soldier during the Merthyr riots. A petition accompanies...
