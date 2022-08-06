ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BBC

Felixstowe: Workers at key UK port to strike for eight days

Workers at the UK's biggest container port in Felixstowe are to strike for eight days in a dispute over pay. Around 1,900 members of the Unite union will walk out on 21 August after rejecting a 7% pay offer from Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company. Unite called the pay offer...
The Independent

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station places 5,000-tonne structure on Bristol Channel seabed

A 5,000-tonne structure was placed on the Bristol Channel seabed as part of works to build the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.This video shows the lifting of the hefty structure, which is the second of four intake heads that will be connected to tunnels to provide a supply of cooling water.The £26b project is the first new nuclear power station to be built in the UK in over 20 years.The work is regarded as one of the world’s most complex marine engineering projects, due to the Bristol Channel’s high tidal range.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Truss says she will reverse national insurance rise so people can ‘keep more of their money’Truss quotes Tony Blair as she boasts about Tories winning former Labour PM’s seatBoris Johnson says successor will continue to tackle cost-of-living crisis
BBC

Neath Port Talbot tap water turns brown amid high demand

Discoloured water has been flowing from taps of some households following increased demand amid the hot weather. Families noticed it was brown in colour after allowing water time to settle. Some have started using bottled water until the issue is resolved. Welsh Water confirmed discoloured water has been affecting supplies...
Popular Science

Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution

In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
BBC

Wakefield: Battery storage plant opposed amid fire worries

A proposed battery storage plant would be a "bomb waiting to go off", say residents who oppose the plans. Harmony Energy has applied to install 60 containers near Heath, Wakefield, to capture excess energy created through renewable sources. The company has said the technology is safe, but resident Colin Daley...
BBC

Ferguson shipyard boss confident of brighter future

The new boss of Ferguson shipyard has predicted a brighter future after years of controversy over the delayed construction of two CalMac ferries. MV Glen Sannox returned to the Port Glasgow shipyard on Tuesday after three weeks of major work in dry dock. The ship and another ferry are five...
Daily Mail

Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday

An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
hypebeast.com

Volkswagen Launches Working Prototype of Flying Passenger Drone

As other established automakers such as XPeng and Aston Martin reveal ambitious plans of stepping into the world of air mobility, Volkswagen now ventures into aircraft design for the first time with the launch of a new “state-of-the-art passenger drone prototype.” Dressed in a black and gold livery, the four-seated automated vehicle is officially named VMO and nicknamed “Flying Tiger,” coinciding with this year’s zodiac based on the lunar calendar.
BBC

Dafydd Wigley: Welsh independence less likely if Scotland stays

An independent Wales is "less likely" to come about if Scotland does not vote to leave the UK first, a former Plaid Cymru leader has said. Lord Dafydd Wigley said if Scotland again voted "no" to independence, there would be a "greater focus" on a redesigned United Kingdom. He was...
BBC

Boris Johnson defends leaving fuel crisis response to successor

The PM has defended leaving decisions on the cost-of-living crisis to his successor who takes over in September. Boris Johnson said he was "absolutely certain" his successor would do more to help people with rising fuel bills. But Labour accused him of leaving a "political vacuum" and called on the...
The Independent

How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022

Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.Here we look at how the home nations fared this summer.EnglandGold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total:  176 (second on the medal table)Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and success was across...
BBC

Edinburgh Fringe: Dic Penderyn pardon petition to accompany play

A play about a Welsh coal miner who is believed to have been wrongfully hanged in 1831 is being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Iniquity follows the story of Richard Lewis, known as Dic Penderyn, who was charged with stabbing a soldier during the Merthyr riots. A petition accompanies...
