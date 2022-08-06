A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban

Read full article on original website
Dream Girl
1d ago
My body, my life, my choice. Republican politicians, take your hands off my body. Goverent should not make these decisions, a woman, her doctor, and family should decide.
Reply(16)
26
Tianna Diaz
1d ago
it is our choice and right your mistake we will vote and stand against all Republicans that try to take our rights back not so we will continue to fight
Reply
18
King Snoopy
2d ago
they pro life for abortions but not pro life for thousands that are getting gun down on these streets
Reply(4)
22
