76ers star Maxey teaches basketball, life skills at free kids' camp

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A 76ers fan favorite hosted a one-day basketball camp for kids ages 7 to 12 Saturday, teaching more than just ball-handling skills.

Tyrese Maxey wears number 0, but parents at his camp at William Penn Charter School said he's one in a million.

"He's 21 years old, you know, he's well spoken. He's a super role model for these kids, and these kids can really look up to him," said Jeremy Morgan, who brought his son to the camp.

"I think it's important. It shows a lot of what Tyrese is all about, and I'm rooting for him."

Watch just five minutes of a Sixers game with Maxey on the floor, and it's easy to see what he brings to the court. His positive attitude, effort and determination are life skills for everyone. He thanked his parents for instilling the traits he’s trying to teach at the camp.

"They knew what my dream was. They got me everywhere I wanted to be, got me into AAU tournaments, got me into certain camps that I know they spent their last dime on. So I always try to give back, do things like this, and try to give it my all," said the Sixers star.

Maxey wears a smile everywhere he goes and his happiness is infectious. He said going to camps like this when he was a kid was unforgettable and he's trying his best to leave a lasting impression on the kids.

"Some are going to be doctors, some are going to be lawyers, some are going to be policemen, some are going to be firemen. I just want them to be the best they can possibly be at their job and work on it every single day," said Maxey.

"As long as they keep working at it and keep grinding at it, they'll be the best they can possibly be, and that's all I can ask for."

76ers star Tyrese Maxey picks up Alex Evans' daughter Thelma at his free basketball camp Saturday at William Penn Charter School. Photo credit Mike Dougherty/KYW Newsradio

Just as Maxey overflowed with happiness, so did the parents who brought their kids to the camp. Maxey picked up Alex Evans' young daughter Thelma and gave her a big hug.

"He's something special," said Evans. "He's something that Philly should really look forward to having around here for a while. I love Maxey. He's a great guy."

Maxey will host two more camps in August — one in Dallas, Texas and the other in Lexington, Kentucky. All of the camps are free for the kids.