MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Blotter: Cops stomp out Seattle firebug, Man wanted in-connection with baby’s death arrested
Seattle Police arrested a 27-year-old man for arson Monday evening after he set fires at five Central District homes. According to Seattle Police, around 7:30 p.m., officers and the Seattle Fire Department first responded to a home in the 600 block of 37th Avenue after the resident saw a man trying to set fire to his house.
KOMO News
Witness describes 'vicious, violent' murder near Seattle's Pike Place Market
SEATTLE — A witness in the brutal attack on a man in downtown Seattle is sharing what he saw happen. The deadly beating happened at 3rd and Pike on a Tuesday afternoon at 3pm. A man was beaten to death with a metal pole just blocks away from Pike Place Market.
3 injured in Auburn shooting Tuesday morning
AUBURN, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Auburn early Tuesday morning. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of N Street Northeast, which is a cul-de-sac just east of Cascade Middle School.
q13fox.com
5 fires intentionally set in Seattle's Central District, suspect arrested
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested a suspect they say set several fires around the Central District neighborhood on Monday night. According to the Seattle Fire Department, five fires were set in the neighborhood within a span of an hour. 600 block of 37th Ave. 3400 block of E. Terrace...
Frustrated by ‘disturbing rise in violence’, 11 King County mayors band together Two shootings in
Two shootings in less than 24 hours have South King County residents on edge. In Auburn, there are still no arrests after a neighborhood was sprayed with bullets. In Federal Way, road rage escalated into a deadly shooting. Nancy Backus is one of 11 South King County mayors who signed...
Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
Police investigating after man fatally shot on Federal Way street
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Another road rage incident in western Washington turned deadly on Monday in Federal Way. It happened in the area of 8th Avenue South and South 320th. “It was very heartbreaking for everybody involved,” Inna Grib, a witness, said. Another woman who did not want to be identified said two men were fighting in the street after their cars collided.
q13fox.com
Suspect in custody following 'shelter in place' alert for Sammamish neighborhood
SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Residents in the Klahanie neighborhood in Sammamish were asked to shelter in place as police respond to a person barricaded in a home on Tuesday afternoon. Police worked to get the barricaded person out of the home near the intersection of Klahanie Boulevard and 244th Pl SE. The suspect was taken into custody without incident a few hours later.
q13fox.com
Deputies break out K-9's, drones to search for suspect in Gold Bar
GOLD BAR, Wash. - Drones and a K-9 unit were set up in the city of Gold Bar, Washington to find a domestic violence suspect on Tuesday. At 11:51 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced on Twitter that there was a large police presence in the area of Gold Bar Dr. near May Creek.
KGMI
Seattle man arrested for killing his brother in North Cascades National Park
NEWHALEM, Wash. – A Seattle man is in custody after admitting to killing his brother in North Cascades National Park. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that National Parks Rangers heard gunshots in the Newhalem area around 4 am on Monday, August 8th. Rangers found...
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for suspect in Gold Bar
Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in Gold Bar. He is a 56-year-old man who is 5'10" with blonde-gray hair.
Body Found Inside Trunk Of Car Sold At Lynnwood Auction
The SUV was just about to get crushed at a scrapyard when workers discovered the body.
The Crime Blotter: Golf club thief doesn’t get a mulligan, Man fires gun to unlock his car
Last week, Kent Police received a report of a stolen golf club valued at $500 from a golf course clubhouse in DuPont. The reporting party advised that he had a serial number and surveillance footage of the suspect and that the golf club was listed for sale on OfferUp. “Our...
The Suburban Times
KIRO: Officer helps save toddler who swallowed fentanyl pill at Tacoma park
“TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy is recovering at a Tacoma hospital after police said he accidentally ingested a fentanyl pill at a Tacoma park on Thursday afternoon. “According to police, the child and his mother were at Oakland Madrona Park when the boy found the pill in the dirt.” Watch/read the story at the KIRO website.
q13fox.com
Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
q13fox.com
'It’s better, but it’s still bad:' Crime impacting businesses in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Business owners in downtown Seattle are feeling the impacts of crime in the area. Last week, a man was attacked by another man swinging a metal rod, but he died from those injuries over the weekend. The attack happened at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street that is an...
q13fox.com
Woman recovering after car smashes through Puyallup boba shop
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after a car crashed through the front of a boba shop on Monday. According to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, crews from Station 72 and the Puyallup Police Department responded to a crash into Melody Boba House in Puyallup on S Meridian St., across the street from Chick-Fil-A.
Suspect says 'I'm gonna kill him a million times over' after allegedly beating elderly man to death
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is requesting a man's charges be upgraded to murder after he allegedly beat an elderly man to death with a metal pull-up bar because he was "doing the devil's work." The King County Prosecutors Office charged Aaron Fulk, 48, with first-degree attempted...
firefighternation.com
Two Teslas Explode in Front of Garage Storing Ammunition, Propane in Lynnwood (WA)
Lynnwood (WA) Firefighters responded Sunday to a home that was on fire with two Teslas in the driveway parked in front of a garage containing propane and ammunition. The call to the fire a two-story home in the 2900 block of 208th Place SW came in around 1:20 p.m. Responding...
KING-5
Police seek driver who caused crash in Seatac
A Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and hit a Tesla at an intersection in Seatac early Monday morning. The Jeep driver then fled from the scene on foot.
