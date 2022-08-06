ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

3 injured in Auburn shooting Tuesday morning

AUBURN, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Auburn early Tuesday morning. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of N Street Northeast, which is a cul-de-sac just east of Cascade Middle School.
AUBURN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KING 5

Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating after man fatally shot on Federal Way street

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Another road rage incident in western Washington turned deadly on Monday in Federal Way. It happened in the area of 8th Avenue South and South 320th. “It was very heartbreaking for everybody involved,” Inna Grib, a witness, said. Another woman who did not want to be identified said two men were fighting in the street after their cars collided.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect in custody following 'shelter in place' alert for Sammamish neighborhood

SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Residents in the Klahanie neighborhood in Sammamish were asked to shelter in place as police respond to a person barricaded in a home on Tuesday afternoon. Police worked to get the barricaded person out of the home near the intersection of Klahanie Boulevard and 244th Pl SE. The suspect was taken into custody without incident a few hours later.
SAMMAMISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Seattle Police#Ne 42nd St#Spd
q13fox.com

Deputies break out K-9's, drones to search for suspect in Gold Bar

GOLD BAR, Wash. - Drones and a K-9 unit were set up in the city of Gold Bar, Washington to find a domestic violence suspect on Tuesday. At 11:51 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced on Twitter that there was a large police presence in the area of Gold Bar Dr. near May Creek.
GOLD BAR, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Suburban Times

KIRO: Officer helps save toddler who swallowed fentanyl pill at Tacoma park

“TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy is recovering at a Tacoma hospital after police said he accidentally ingested a fentanyl pill at a Tacoma park on Thursday afternoon. “According to police, the child and his mother were at Oakland Madrona Park when the boy found the pill in the dirt.” Watch/read the story at the KIRO website.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Woman recovering after car smashes through Puyallup boba shop

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after a car crashed through the front of a boba shop on Monday. According to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, crews from Station 72 and the Puyallup Police Department responded to a crash into Melody Boba House in Puyallup on S Meridian St., across the street from Chick-Fil-A.
PUYALLUP, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy