Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
First Alert: More showers, more storms this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Radar is busy this evening; a broken line of showers and thunderstorms is pushing slowly northward through the state as of this writing. This line has gaps between the storms, so depending on exactly where you live, you could have either heavy rain, thunder, lightning and gusty wind...or nothing at all.
WSFA
Scattered thunderstorms continuing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same on the way for the second week of August... scattered rain and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger into the evening hours. Overall coverage will vary from day to day, but most days will be near 50% through Friday - so no guaranteed wet weather this week, but solid chances of getting wet at least a time or two over the course of the week.
WSFA
Storm shelter coming to the Beauregard area
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Three years ago, a tornado ripped through East Alabama, killing 23 people in Beauregard. While most from the Lee County community have recovered, officials are putting another safety measure in place in the event of any potential future tragedy. Officials have already ordered another storm shelter...
wdhn.com
Enterprise Rescue seeing an increase in calls
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A weekend head-on crash near the Coffee-Pike County line led to three persons being air-flighted to Southeast Health and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. In one of the vehicles, a ten-year-old sustained a broken leg and an adult also received injuries. The driver of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
sylacauganews.com
Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
sylacauganews.com
Ace Hardware in Sylacauga set for soft opening next Monday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Located next to the breezeway of the Ogletree Plaza Shopping Center, Sylacauga’s new Ace Hardware is less than one week away from its soft opening on Monday, Aug. 15. According to owner Wade Pruitt, Ace Hardware is a “DIY (do it yourself), plumbing, and electrical...
Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Monday. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting took place around noon in the 300 block of Chase Street. Officers were called to the area after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a fatal gunshot wound.
Man found shot to death in east Alabama home
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the department received a 911 call around 1 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in […]
WSFA
WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
alreporter.com
Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job
Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
WSFA
MPS board to consider electric school buses in the future
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Electric school buses could be picking up Montgomery students in the near future. At Tuesday’s board meeting, Montgomery Public Schools officials explained the world is heading in an eco-friendly direction, and they want to get ahead of the curve by limiting kids exposure to diesel fumes.
Mobile’s Deontae Lawson making ‘push’ for Alabama starting job
After spending his final high school season in 2020 as one of the state’s most coveted prospects, Deontae Lawson did not receive nearly as much attention in 2021. The four-star linebacker from Mobile Christian started Alabama’s spring game last year because of COVID-19 issues at his position, but then spent the season mostly behind the scenes. He saw action in four games, three of which were non-conference blowouts over Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State.
WSFA
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents. According to the sheriff’s office, the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales and face-to-face interaction between buyers and sellers prompted the department to develop the exchange zone. It’s located at the sheriff’s administrative offices at 115 S. Perry Street, and is available for property or custody exchanges.
elmoreautauganews.com
Senior Escort, First day of school at SEHS goes Smoothly, even with new Cell Phone rule
Editor’s note: If you have not seen the EAN video of the Senior Escort, it can be viewed here – https://www.facebook.com/editorsarah/videos/448578707162940. Connor Russo is a senior at Stanhope Elmore High School this year. However, as he is in basic training at Fort Leonard Wood at the moment, he could not attend the traditional Senior Escort to school Monday.
Opelika-Auburn News
33-year-old Lee County man dies from apparent gunshot wounds early Monday morning
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting as a homicide after receiving calls to a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika. Lee County Sheriff Communications received the call at 12:57 a.m., according to a press release. Deputies arrived on the scene...
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore Public Schools begin Monday, Autauga Public Schools on Aug. 10
Editor’s Note: For those in the Millbrook area that will be traveling early along Main Street, remember the Seniors will be led to school by the Millbrook Police Department from Village Green, along Main Street, to the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Seniors will be led to school beginning at 7:30 a.m. sharp!
Comments / 0