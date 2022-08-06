ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

My name is Zeul
2d ago

I liked Montgomery especially a lefty in Yankee stadium..You can’t have enough lefty pitchers there but as we all know Baseball is a Business and it was a business decision..I wish him well…

4
Calvin Spence
2d ago

How do you trade a good left handed pitcher for a player on IL???? When you have plenty of guys in the minors that can do the same thing... Time for Cashman to go...

3
Air Pacific
2d ago

Montgomery just shut the Yanks down on 2 hits. Meanwhile Bader, is in the running for the Jacob Ellsbury injury award.

3
 

