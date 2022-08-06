Read full article on original website
My name is Zeul
2d ago
I liked Montgomery especially a lefty in Yankee stadium..You can’t have enough lefty pitchers there but as we all know Baseball is a Business and it was a business decision..I wish him well…
Calvin Spence
2d ago
How do you trade a good left handed pitcher for a player on IL???? When you have plenty of guys in the minors that can do the same thing... Time for Cashman to go...
Air Pacific
2d ago
Montgomery just shut the Yanks down on 2 hits. Meanwhile Bader, is in the running for the Jacob Ellsbury injury award.
