wtae.com
Dog dies of thirst, crated in basement; Westmoreland County woman faces charges
DERRY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal. One of her dogs died of thirst and dehydration after being crated in her basement for days without water while she was out of town for days. Destiny Witherspoon, 25, of Derry Borough, is...
WDTV
Mannington District Fair kicks off
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the largest fairs in the state is here in Marion county. The 89th Annual Mannington District Fair kicks off this week and they have all kinds of fun lined up from now through Saturday. The fair is open from 2 to 11 pm every...
36 dogs rescued from house without breeding permit
36 dogs are now under the care of the Preston County Animal Shelter after being removed from a home that didn't have a breeder permit.
wajr.com
Suspected illegal canine operation under investigation in Preston County
KINGWOOD, W.Va. – An investigation into a suspected animal breeding business resulted in the seizure of 36 dogs in Preston County. The investigation began when a worker from the Preston County Animal Shelter spotted a dog walking along the road between Lenox and Cuzzart. When the worker found the owner of the dog on Ralph Livengood Road he also found multiple pens with dogs living in muddy, poor conditions. The worker reported there was no food or water and two litters of puppies were in pens.
WDTV
Woman set fire to Barbour Co. home ‘because people were talking down to her,’ police say
JUNIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman set fire to a home in Barbour County home last month after she allegedly told officers “people were talking down to her.”. Officers responded to a structure fire in Junior just after 11:30 a.m. on July 27, according to a criminal complaint. The...
Woman sets empty building on fire because people were ‘talking down to her’, fire marshal says
JUNIOR, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly setting an empty building in Lewis County on fire “because people were talking down to her.” On July 27, first responders arrived at the scene of a structure fire on Jackson Street in Junior which had not been occupied for “a few years,” according to […]
Man held woman hostage at gunpoint, then captive in camper, Lewis County deputies say
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly keeping a woman captive at gunpoint in a camper in Lewis County. On Friday, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported hostage incident at a camper located on Westfield Road in Jane Lew, according to a criminal complaint. Prior […]
WDTV
Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Kentucky flood relief
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - 28 Texas Roadhouse locations throughout Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania are hosting a fundraiser for Kentucky flood relief. The restaurants are donating 100% of all profits on Aug. 9 to the fund. This includes Texas Roadhouse locations in Clarksburg on Emily Drive and Star City...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
WDTV
Man accused of holding woman hostage at gunpoint at Jane Lew home
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was charged after officers said he held a woman hostage at gunpoint at a home in Jane Lew last week. Officers responded to the home around 1:15 p.m. on Friday in reference to a woman saying she had been held hostage at gunpoint, according to a criminal complaint.
Allegany County Deputies Make Drug Bust on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD – A West Virginia man was stopped by police in Allegany County...
Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
Morgantown family advocates for teen’s epilepsy cure
After years of trial and error, 17-year-old Reagan has found some relief from her seizures with CBD products, and her family is hopeful that medical cannabis could be another successful treatment option once she turns 18.
WDTV
Fairmont church needs help rebuilding
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church has been trying to rebuild, but now they need more help. “If you can see the church behind me; its leaning, and its old, and its not safe to be in, but the Lord’s holding it up until we get it built,” said Pastor Paul Mitchell.
WDTV
Lineup for Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg announced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival has announced its entertainment lineup. The festival, which returns to downtown Clarksburg for the first time since 2019, will be from Sept. 9-11. Headlining the festival on Sept. 10 will be Heatwave, the group known for its 1977 top hit...
WDTV
James Douglas Boyles
James Douglas Boyles, 97, of Wilsonburg, passed away in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born in Wilsonburg on July 17, 1925, a son of the late Byron Percival Boyles and Pauline Mae (Strother) Boyles. He was preceded in death on December 27, 2016, by his wife of 67 years, Mary R. (Robbie) Boyles, whom he married on March 12, 1949, in Chesterfield, VA. He is survived by his son Reverend Paul J. Boyles and his wife Paula of Clarksburg; his daughter, Debra Boyles Darway and her husband Jack of Clarksburg, a daughter-in-law, Patty Boyles of Crystal Lake; six grandchildren, Robert M. Boyles of Salem; Amanda K. Rockwell and her husband Robbie of Enterprise; Jana Marie Boyles and her fiancé Lester Corathers of Salem; Harold James Gain and his wife Andrea of Shock; Joy Lea Wade and her husband Bobby of Clarksburg; and Justin Paul Boyles and his wife Ashley of Clarksburg; and 14 great- grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Linda S Barlow of Wintersville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, David B. Boyles; his sister Betty Lowe, his brother Jerry Boyles and a special brother-in-law Robert Barlow. He attended Lumberport High School but quit in order to help his parents financially. Later on he received an Honorary High School Diploma. He was an avid reader and studied to gain more knowledge. He had a love for cars and trucks and could tell you about everyone he had ever owned. He was a great story teller and never met a stranger. He attended Enon Baptist Church for over 60 years and for most of that time he served as a Deacon. He worked alongside of the trustees of the construction of the existing church building. He enjoyed attending revival services at other churches and visiting family, friends and shut-ins and if they had a need he tried to meet it. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and next to Him was his wife, children, and grandchildren whom he loved and valued dearly. Jim and Robbie enjoyed traveling and being snow birds in FL for over 15 years along with Bob and Linda Barlow, where they were also members of Westside Baptist Church in Zephyrhills, FL. Jim served in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 – 1947, where he served in combat while in the European Theater. He was a retired US Postal Rural Carrier, and was a member of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association. He was also a life member of Sperry-Davis VFW Post 9151 of Salem and a former member of the the Salem Rifle & Pistol Club. Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility, 1 Freedom Way, Clarksburg, WV 26301, marked for Veteran’s Activities. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m., where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, with Pastor Larry McKim presiding. Interment will follow in K of P Cemetery, Salem.
WDTV
Angelo Alastanos
Angelo Alastanos, 94, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on July 16, 1928, a son of the late Michael and Despina Georgaroudis Alastanos. He was married to Susan Herold Alastanos, who preceded him in death on August 15, 1980. Surviving are two sons, Jeff Alastanos and his wife Diane of Stonewood and Chris Alastanos and his wife Pam of Stonewood; three grandchildren, Angela Oliver and her husband Ryan, Kristin Kellar and her husband Chris and Logan Alastanos and his wife Madison; five great grandchildren, Landen Gillum, Lochlan Oliver, Leighton Oliver, Ava Kellar and Hattie Dean Alastanos; three step-grandchildren, Zachary Stire, Bailey Stire and Kendall Stire; one brother, Gus Alastanos and his wife Judy of Nutter Fort; one sister, Mary D’Onfrio of Dundalk, MD; two sisters-in-law, Olga Alastanos of Clarksburg and Sophia Alastanos of Frederick, MD; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by five siblings, Anna Fanady, John Alastanos, Catherine Lopez, George Alastanos, and Steve Alastanos; as well as one grandson, Dean Stire. Mr. Alastanos was a 1946 graduate of Victory High School and a United States Marine Corps Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. He was the owner of the New York Hat Shop in downtown Clarksburg. The family would like to thank Roger Diaz and Marcel Malfregeot for their devoted friendship and the countless hours they spent with him during this difficult time. The family would also like to express their gratitude to the caretakers, Missi, Robin, Pam and Debby that provided Angelo with exceptional care and consideration. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 8:00pm, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. Mr. Alastanos will be taken to the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church to lie in state for one hour prior to the service which will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 am with Father Stelyios Muksuris as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Elkview Masonic Cemetery, where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Lane of I-79 in Mon Co. closes for the rest of this week
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 southbound in Monongalia County will be closed for the rest of this week. According to WVDOH, the slow lane southbound on I-79 will be closed between mile markers 146.3 and 145.9. This spans the distance between the Goshen Rd. exit and on ramps.
connect-bridgeport.com
Several County Crews Respond to Area Structure Fire
According to WBOY, firefighters said a Jane Lew home has about $10,000 in damage after the residents attempted to charge lithium batteries, which posed a problem for the home’s old wiring Friday. The house is on Old Mill Road in Jane Lew, Lewis County. Firefighters said no injuries were...
Metro News
Oral rabies vaccination deployed in 24 counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County is one of 24 counties statewide deploying oral rabies vaccine(ORV) baits via aircraft in August. “If you find a bait, leave it where you found it, unless it’s in your lawn or driveway,” said Todd Powroznik, Environmental Health Program Manager at the Monongalia County Health Department. “If you do find any in those places, wear gloves and remove the baits, and put them in a thicker area where raccoons and wild animals will find them.”
