Rockdale County, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

2022 Eagle's Landing Eagles Football Preview

STOCKBRIDGE — After lifting a winless football team from 2020 to three wins in his first season a year ago, Eagle's Landing coach Markus Brown has his sights set higher for the 2022 campaign. The way he sees it, that's the natural progression during a rebuild of a program.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Albany Herald

Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
MONROE, GA
dawgpost.com

BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs' First Ranking of the Season is out

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs learned where they will start the season ranked Monday. The Bulldogs, who defeated Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama for the national title a season ago, will begin the season ranked No. 3. The ranking places the Dawgs behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Shooting during ball game at Atlanta park leaves 2 dead and 4 wounded, including 6-year-old

A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park in southwest Atlanta around 7 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said. The game was interrupted by an argument that escalated to an exchange of gunfire, and six people were shot, he said.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Sorry, Chick-fil-A Isn’t Testing Out Wings in Atlanta

Few things are as certain to an Atlantan than knowing when they’ve just eaten good wings. Sorry to all other cities, but Atlanta has cornered the market on wings done every which way. We won’t be taking questions. But a recent Instagram post from a local social media...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

MOVING SALE August 12th & 13th Fri & Sat :

MOVING SALE August 12th & 13th Fri & Sat : 8:30a.m – 5:00p.m Household items, chicken items, such as feeders & incubator Weedeaters, cement mixer, air compressor. Different types of toys. Tiara glassware. Clothing, and lots of seasonal items. “SO MUCH MORE” 279 Alcovy Trestle Rd. Covington, Ga. 30014.
COVINGTON, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

With so much entertainment in the Atlanta scene, there’s never a shortage of things to do or shows to see. This week, we’ve got a lot of megastars hitting stages all around ATL. Make sure to take in one of these shows this week!. Bad Bunny. The Grammy...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta

ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
GEORGIA STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’

When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Food Network Star Kardea Brown Hosts VIRGIL’S West Midtown Grand Opening Celebration

Atlanta’s premiere West Midtown residents have a new reason to celebrate! Celebrated power couple, Gee and Juan Smalls’ brand-new venture, VIRGIL’S West Midtown Gullah Kitchen & Bar, is now open to the public. This marks the second restaurant that the couple has opened around the metro Atlanta area. The grand opening celebration was hosted by Food Network star, Kardea Brown and included a preview of selections from the daily menu.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'I want to just be able to live my own life' | UGA-bound freshman says state hasn't delivered funds for disability accommodations

ATLANTA — Jake Branan is three days away from moving into college but he can't do it alone -- he needs a 24-hour personal care aid. Branan uses a wheelchair to get around due to a physical disability he's had since birth. He was accepted to attend the University of Georgia in the fall but the experience comes with the caveat of his accommodations.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee

We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
ATLANTA, GA

