gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Super Six Football, Collins Hill's Ethan Davis
Scenes from the Super Six Football photo shoot with Collins Hill tight end Ethan Davis at Hammersmith Sports in Norcross. (Photos: Dale Zanine)
Henry County Daily Herald
2022 Eagle's Landing Eagles Football Preview
STOCKBRIDGE — After lifting a winless football team from 2020 to three wins in his first season a year ago, Eagle's Landing coach Markus Brown has his sights set higher for the 2022 campaign. The way he sees it, that's the natural progression during a rebuild of a program.
Albany Herald
Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
dawgpost.com
BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs' First Ranking of the Season is out
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs learned where they will start the season ranked Monday. The Bulldogs, who defeated Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama for the national title a season ago, will begin the season ranked No. 3. The ranking places the Dawgs behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State.
dawgnation.com
Quarterback guru David Cutcliffe theorizes why Arch Manning didn’t choose Georgia
ATHENS — Championship coaches like Kirby Smart take a hard look in the mirror after defeats, be that on the field or on the recruiting trail. And, make no mistake about it, Georgia losing out on legacy quarterback Arch Manning was a loss that continues to reverberate in some water cooler recruiting discussions.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Shooting during ball game at Atlanta park leaves 2 dead and 4 wounded, including 6-year-old
A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park in southwest Atlanta around 7 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said. The game was interrupted by an argument that escalated to an exchange of gunfire, and six people were shot, he said.
Eater
Sorry, Chick-fil-A Isn’t Testing Out Wings in Atlanta
Few things are as certain to an Atlantan than knowing when they’ve just eaten good wings. Sorry to all other cities, but Atlanta has cornered the market on wings done every which way. We won’t be taking questions. But a recent Instagram post from a local social media...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
MOVING SALE August 12th & 13th Fri & Sat :
MOVING SALE August 12th & 13th Fri & Sat : 8:30a.m – 5:00p.m Household items, chicken items, such as feeders & incubator Weedeaters, cement mixer, air compressor. Different types of toys. Tiara glassware. Clothing, and lots of seasonal items. “SO MUCH MORE” 279 Alcovy Trestle Rd. Covington, Ga. 30014.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
With so much entertainment in the Atlanta scene, there’s never a shortage of things to do or shows to see. This week, we’ve got a lot of megastars hitting stages all around ATL. Make sure to take in one of these shows this week!. Bad Bunny. The Grammy...
Rise in crime in southwest Atlanta has families on edge, and some moving out
ATLANTA — Sunday's shooting at Rosa Burney Park comes as we see a rise in crime in southwest Atlanta. We're eight months into 2022, but we're already on track to surpass the total number of gun crimes committed against people in southwest Atlanta for all of last year. For...
fox5atlanta.com
Producer and director Mann Robinson hosts nationwide casting call in Atlanta
Atlanta's Mann Robinson Studios will host a two-day casting call to find actors, extras, and crew for its upcoming movies and TV shows. Producer, director, and filmmaker Mann Robinson joined Good Day to talk about the event.
fox5atlanta.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’
When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
Atlanta Daily World
Food Network Star Kardea Brown Hosts VIRGIL’S West Midtown Grand Opening Celebration
Atlanta’s premiere West Midtown residents have a new reason to celebrate! Celebrated power couple, Gee and Juan Smalls’ brand-new venture, VIRGIL’S West Midtown Gullah Kitchen & Bar, is now open to the public. This marks the second restaurant that the couple has opened around the metro Atlanta area. The grand opening celebration was hosted by Food Network star, Kardea Brown and included a preview of selections from the daily menu.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: Take a look at pets from the Rockdale/Newton County community
Photos shared by the Rockdale and Newton county communities on Facebook. To have your pet featured, submit a photo to either the Rockdale or Newton citizen Facebook page on Fridays!
'I want to just be able to live my own life' | UGA-bound freshman says state hasn't delivered funds for disability accommodations
ATLANTA — Jake Branan is three days away from moving into college but he can't do it alone -- he needs a 24-hour personal care aid. Branan uses a wheelchair to get around due to a physical disability he's had since birth. He was accepted to attend the University of Georgia in the fall but the experience comes with the caveat of his accommodations.
WMAZ
Free technical college, pay raises for teacher's highlight Stacey Abrams' economic plan
ATLANTA — UPDATE:. Democrat and governor hopeful Stacey Abrams gave her economic plan Tuesday night in front of business owners at Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta. The small businesses were chosen, as it highlights the businesses, Abrams said she wants to help, should she win the November election. “I’m going...
AccessAtlanta
Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee
We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
