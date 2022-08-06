Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
Off-duty police officer shot to death outside Southern California gym
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - A wide-ranging search was continuing Tuesday for the person or people who gunned down an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer outside a gym in Downey, as the tight-knit law enforcement agency mourned the loss of one of its own. The shooting was reported about 3:30...
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot, killed in Downey parking lot
An off-duty Monterey Park police officer was shot and killed in a parking lot in Downey Monday afternoon, officials say.
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death at Lancaster shopping center ID’d
LANCASTER – The man found shot to death Sunday night in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center has been publicly identified. He was 46-year-old Gabriel Frias, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting was reported around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the...
oc-breeze.com
Cypress police blotter, August 1 to August 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. August 1, 2022. Suspicious Subject –...
Assault with deadly weapon suspect arrested after barricading inside Trader Joe's/CVS building in East Pasadena
Authorities arrested an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in East Pasadena Tuesday morning, following an hours-long standoff in which the suspect was barricaded inside of a CVS Pharmacy and Trader Joe's building. The incident reportedly began at around 12:40 a.m., when the suspect first was said to have barricaded themself inside of the building, located in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and a SWAT team were on scene for more than six hours, as the suspect was finally taken into custody at around 7 a.m. There was no information available on an incident that prompted authorities to engage with the suspect.
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer fatally shot in Downey identified as 26-year-old
The Monterey Park police officer who was fatally shot while off-duty in Downey has been identified as 26-year-old Officer Gardiel Solorio.
Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer
Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
SoCal doctor arrested for allegedly poisoning husband
An Irvine resident on Thursday told authorities he suspected he was being poisoned by his wife after falling ill over the course of one month. The man captured video evidence supporting his claim and presented it to police.
oc-breeze.com
La Palma police blotter, July 28 to August 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. July 28, 2022. Disturbance...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Inland Empire freeway shootings
A man who was behind a string of BB gun shootings on Southern California freeways last year struck a surprise plea deal with prosecutors and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in prison.Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 35, of Anaheim, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and admitted to a prior strike before a judge handed down the decade-long sentence. Rodriguez had been facing attempted murder charges for the string of shootings that terrorized Southern California drivers for about a month last year. No one was seriously injured in any of the shootings, and its still unclear if...
NBC Los Angeles
Body Found on Fire, Hanging From Griffith Park Tree
A body was found hanging from a tree near the Griffith Park merry-go-round on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The body was on fire when it was discovered, the LAPD told NBC News's Andrew Blankstein. The age, gender and race of the...
TikTok challenge apparently sparked theft of car in Lakewood - Video
A Lakewood man is apparently the latest victim of a TikTok challenge in which people fall prey to thieves stealing their Kia and Hyundai cars.
Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged
The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
Traffic Stop Leads to Male Arrested for Identity Theft, Possession, and Multiple Warrants. On August 3, 2022, just before 3:00 a.m., a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and make sudden unsafe lane changes on Alameda St. just off the freeway. The officer initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver, 36-year-old Arbi Derarakelian of Glendale. Derarakelian was unable to provide the officer with a driver’s license. Assisting officers arrived, and a search of Derarakelian produced a methamphetamine pipe and a credit card belonging to another individual. A search of Derarakelian vehicle produced a second methamphetamine pipe containing methamphetamine. During the investigation, officers discovered that Derarakelian (who initially provided officers with a false name) had several warrants out for his arrest and that he was on active probation. Derarakelian was subsequently arrested and booked for identity theft, impersonation, possessing a controlled substance, and his outstanding warrants.
35-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
The Carlsbad Police Department reported a fatal crash near the intersection of Brasswood Avenue and Valley Street on Sunday. According to the officials, a traffic collision involving [..]
Irvine doctor allegedly caught on camera poisoning her husband with Drano
An Irvine man said that he has three videos that allegedly prove that his wife has been poisoning him with Drano since at least late July. "She takes up the bottle, she pours it in, puts the cap back on and puts it back under the sink as though nothing else was happening in her day," said the husband's lawyer Steven Hittelman. Mission Viejo dermatologist Yue Yu, 45, was arrested last Thursday for poisoning her husband of 10 years.According to Irvine Police Department, Yu's husband, Dr. Jack Chen had fallen ill over the course of a month and had grown suspicious that...
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death Near Nuevo
A 57-year-old man was shot to death just south of Nuevo, but it was unclear Tuesday whether any suspects had been identified. Darryl Williams of Romoland was gunned down about 2 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Gunther Road, near Mountain Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
