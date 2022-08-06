Two Lowcountry Student Leaders participate in the Bank of America local Charleston Summer Internship Program

Read full article on original website
Lowcountry Food Bank giveaway happening Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a food distribution for families in need Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. The giveaway will be held at Macedonia Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ located at 7362 Old Hertz Road, starting at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. The event […]
North Charleston Police Department will be giving away school supplies and food to students on Saturday, August 13
North Charleston, South Carolina – Record-high inflation and rising prices cause a lot of problems for everyone, but low and average-income families are especially hit by these trends. The current situation is especially concerning for parents of students who have additional expenses for school supplies, and, unlike any previous year, school supply prices are skyrocketing this summer. Parents of students have to pay 40% more for some items compared to last year.
HBCU Student Once Abducted From Campus Now Owns a Thriving Black-Owned Real Estate Firm
During her sophomore year at college, Lisa Grant was abducted at gunpoint near a female dorm at Hampton University in Virginia. As the perpetrator asked for directions, he forced her into the car, held a gun to her head, and drove off campus. Lisa pled for her life and jumped out of the moving car onto a busy highway.
Performance Team breaks ground on South Carolina cold chain facility
Performance Team – A Maersk Company will open a cold storage facility in Charleston, South Carolina, early next year designed to get imports of proteins, fruits and vegetables to 80 million U.S. consumers within one day and 225 million consumers within two days. “We have been evaluating South Atlantic...
The Post and Courier
Fast-growing Summerville welcomes 1,000-student capacity East Edisto Middle to Oakbrook
SUMMERVILLE — When eighth grade history teacher Charity Carpenter first walked into her classroom in the new East Edisto Middle School on Aug. 8, she had to leave again and walk around the building to work off her excitement. It was the Monday before school was set to start,...
The Post and Courier
Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city
The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. school security improvements ‘wish list’ to cost $60 mil
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An analysis of potential security improvements at the Charleston County School District would cost $59.2 million upfront with another $4.8 million in annual costs. District staff presented a “wish list” Monday of 10 items that would tighten security and shore up any potential gaps.
I was born and raised in Charleston. Here are the 10 biggest mistakes I see tourists make when they visit.
Many travelers book trips during hurricane season, overlook important history, and wear the wrong shoes when they visit South Carolina's largest city.
Charleston City Paper
Trident Tech offering tuition-free enrollment in 2022-2023 school year
Trident Technical College is offering free tuition to all eligible South Carolina residents for the 2022-2023 school year thanks to funding by the state. “As a community college, we exist to make relevant training and education accessible,” said public information director David Hansen. “Accessibility is not only about proximity to campus, it’s about being able to afford the education we provide. Offering classes tuition-free removes a major hurdle potential students face when thinking about attending college.”
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening: Soul Care Counseling opens in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
“To care for our souls is to allow the essence of ourselves, all that is good and beautiful and broken and hurting, to be discovered in order to be met with genuine love and empathetic care.”- Brittany Murray. Charleston’s newest counseling practice, Soul Care Counseling – led by LPC-A...
Businessman frustrated over large potholes in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem. “I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW […]
live5news.com
School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Former Charleston County School District’s chief of staff will not be getting reinstated after a school board vote Monday. The CCSD Board of Trustees voted against a motion to reinstate Erica Taylor after an hours-long discussion behind closed doors during a special called meeting Monday afternoon. Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move. The vote was 4-5. Eric Mack, Courtney Waters, Erica Cokley and Joyce Green all voted to reinstate Taylor. Cindy Bohn Coats, Kate Darby, Helen Frazier, Kristen French, and Lauren Herterich all voted no.
live5news.com
First Day Fest saves families money on school supplies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School starts in just a matter of days for students in the Lowcountry and it is time to start back-to-school shopping. However, with the rise of inflation, parents say they are spending more money on school supplies now than in years past. Hundreds of those parents...
charlestondaily.net
Hallie Hill’s Laps for Love Fundraising Event Sponsored by West Ashley Veterinary Clinic – August 13, 2022
Make a SPLASH to Support More Than 200 Animals That Call Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary Home on Saturday, August 13th. Hollywood, SC — Let’s get ‘soggy for the doggies’ with Hallie Hill’s Laps for Love fundraising event, sponsored by West Ashley Veterinary Clinic. This event will help the sanctuary meet their goal of $25,000 by donating to participating swimmers or becoming a matching sponsor.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston-North Charleston ranked as the 5th worst metro in the nation for pedestrian deaths in a new study
The number of people struck and killed while walking reached yet another new high in 2020. More than 6,500 people were struck and killed while walking in 2020, an average of nearly 18 per day, and a 4.5 percent increase over 2019. This epidemic continues growing worse because our nation’s...
charlestondaily.net
MUSC sets new record as state’s biomedical research leader with more than $328 million in funding
The Medical University of South Carolina has broken its own record as the state’s leader in garnering extramural funding for biomedical research. MUSC set a new high-water mark in FY2021, bringing in more than $328 million. The previous MUSC record for annual biomedical research funding was more than $284 million, set in FY2019.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area churches planning more than a dozen affordable units
For years, nonprofits and municipal governments have been investing millions of dollars and forming numerous partnerships to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing the Charleston region. Now, churches are ramping up efforts to be part of the solution. Congregations in the Charleston area have been providing reasonably priced housing to...
“No Drone Zone” areas announced on Kiawah Island: U.S. Secret Service
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Secret Service will implement restrictions for drone flight operations on Kiawah Island, starting August 10. The drone flight restrictions will be in effect from August 10 through August 16, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration. “This restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, including drone pilots,” […]
Back-to-school events prepare students for return to the classroom
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – At the Goose Creek Municipal Center, hundreds of families gathered for the city’s annual back-to-school event, known as Kids Fest. The fest is just one of many back-to-school events that took place across the Lowcountry Saturday. The Lowcountry community came together to prepare students for their return to the classroom. […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston hires homelessness coordinator. Advocates say more resources are needed.
NORTH CHARLESTON — Along Tanger Outlet Boulevard, construction continues on the 72-bay Topgolf facility, slated to be a premier entertainment venue. Next to that site, land has been cleared for a $200 million mixed-use development that will include apartments, hotels and restaurants. In a small wooded area across the...
