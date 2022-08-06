Two Lowcountry Student Leaders participate in the Bank of America local Charleston Summer Internship Program

North Charleston, South Carolina – Record-high inflation and rising prices cause a lot of problems for everyone, but low and average-income families are especially hit by these trends. The current situation is especially concerning for parents of students who have additional expenses for school supplies, and, unlike any previous year, school supply prices are skyrocketing this summer. Parents of students have to pay 40% more for some items compared to last year.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO