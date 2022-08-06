ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD addresses school security for upcoming school year

At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Anderson said that parents will need to fill out...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts still searching for teachers as students return

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Summer break is nearly over, and school districts across Texas are still scrambling to hire teachers."I had no idea what to expect," said Frank Pittenger, who stopped by a Dallas ISD job fair.It's been decades since he worked as a teacher, but with his ESL certification, he got an offer on the spot."I'm gonna get hired, after about an hour," said Pittenger.Across the state, there have been dire warnings of a teacher shortage."I know schools are struggling with this trying to open," said State Representative Gary VanDeaver at a hearing of the Texas House Public Education...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet an Allen resident who has had four careers including training Olympic swimmers, working for a congressman and economic development

Robert Winningham is in his fourth career as an economic development director for the city of Carrollton. His economic development career began in Greenville, Texas, in 1998. He then moved to the Allen Economic Development Corporation before moving onto Prosper then to Carrollton's economic development department. While in Allen, he worked closely with former Mayor Steve Terrell and current Allen EDC director Dan Bowman. Before working in economic development, Winningham worked as a swim coach where he trained Olympic swimmers before working for former U.S. Congressman Lee Hamilton.
ALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plano, TX
Education
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Education
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Principals#School Board#The Board Of Trustees
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity

Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Southlake joins Grapevine, Colleyville in pickleball craze with plans for new complex

Several friends met to play pickleball on a makeshift court at Bicentennial Park in Southlake earlier this summer. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) An excessive heat warning one day earlier this summer did not stop pickleball players at Bicentennial Park. Friends Cade Bissell, Colin Green, Alden Sadler and Tara Sumer were...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Collin County provides monkeypox update, says disaster declaration not needed at this time

Collin County continues to monitor the monkeypox situation within the community. Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) has identified 14 cases of monkeypox and has already contacted each individual and their direct contacts. CCHCS provides guidance to those affected by the virus and vaccinations to individuals that have had close contact with a confirmed case. Collin County is prepared to vaccinate an expanded population of individuals who wish to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine for monkeypox as soon as additional vaccine is delivered by the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
dallasposttrib.com

Five Redesign schools celebrate their first day of school

Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde and Edna Rowe Elementary School Principal Aaron Joseph. Edna Rowe Elementary School – along with four other Dallas ISD schools that adopted the School Day Redesign calendar – welcomed students back for their first day of class on Monday!. Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell ISD proposed budget has been drafted. Here's what you should know.

Coppell ISD officials anticipate that the district will incur a $9.7 million budget deficit in the 2022-23 school year. This, among other things pertaining to the budget, were discussed by the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees in a regular meeting and workshop session that both took place Monday night.
COPPELL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy