starlocalmedia.com
Welcome to Coppell ISD! School staff, community greet new teachers at New Employee Expo and luncheon event
Coppell ISD and the Coppell Chamber of Commerce welcomed new district hires and incoming students alike Tuesday morning with their New Employee Expo and luncheon. New teachers and other recent Coppell ISD hires conversed with students, parents and new colleagues following welcoming remarks from Superintendent Brad Hunt.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano ISD addresses school security for upcoming school year
At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Anderson said that parents will need to fill out...
North Texas school districts still searching for teachers as students return
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Summer break is nearly over, and school districts across Texas are still scrambling to hire teachers."I had no idea what to expect," said Frank Pittenger, who stopped by a Dallas ISD job fair.It's been decades since he worked as a teacher, but with his ESL certification, he got an offer on the spot."I'm gonna get hired, after about an hour," said Pittenger.Across the state, there have been dire warnings of a teacher shortage."I know schools are struggling with this trying to open," said State Representative Gary VanDeaver at a hearing of the Texas House Public Education...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet an Allen resident who has had four careers including training Olympic swimmers, working for a congressman and economic development
Robert Winningham is in his fourth career as an economic development director for the city of Carrollton. His economic development career began in Greenville, Texas, in 1998. He then moved to the Allen Economic Development Corporation before moving onto Prosper then to Carrollton's economic development department. While in Allen, he worked closely with former Mayor Steve Terrell and current Allen EDC director Dan Bowman. Before working in economic development, Winningham worked as a swim coach where he trained Olympic swimmers before working for former U.S. Congressman Lee Hamilton.
starlocalmedia.com
Tax rate drops 5 cents after Frisco ISD Board of Trustees adotpts 2022 rate of $1.2129
Frisco ISD will see another decrease to its tax rate due to rising property values. The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees adopted a combined tax rate Monday of $1.2129 per $100 valuation, a 5.43-cent drop from the 2021 rate.
Plano asks residents to increase water conservation efforts
The city of Plano is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. (Courtesy Pexels.com) The city of Plano is requesting that residents conserve water over the next 45 days. North Texas is facing an extremely hot and dry summer with little rain which increases drought conditions, according to the city.
KCBD
Mother of three graduates from Texas Tech, inspired by former Chancellor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mom of three walked the stage at Texas Tech graduation Saturday morning. In 2015 former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Systems, Kent Hance, sat next to Erica Flores on a plan from Austin to Dallas. She was a single mother that never went to college.
fox4news.com
DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know a Plano student who provides for those in need while expressing his creativity
Vijay Shivnani is a rising eighth grader in Plano. He is an active member of his school community and participates in all the extracurriculars that he can. Recently, Shivnani combined his love for art and desire to help his community to make an impact. He started knitting miniature beanies this year for premature babies (preemies). In August, he donated all of them to the Baylor-Frisco NICU. Shivnani hopes the beanies go to those who need it most.
City of Southlake joins Grapevine, Colleyville in pickleball craze with plans for new complex
Several friends met to play pickleball on a makeshift court at Bicentennial Park in Southlake earlier this summer. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) An excessive heat warning one day earlier this summer did not stop pickleball players at Bicentennial Park. Friends Cade Bissell, Colin Green, Alden Sadler and Tara Sumer were...
Plano City Council sets property tax rate ceiling, calls for public hearing
Plano City Council members set its property tax rate ceiling at $0.4265 per $100 valuation during a general meeting Aug. 8. (Screenshot courtesy city of Plano) Plano City Council members set its property tax rate ceiling at $0.4265 per $100 valuation during a general meeting Aug. 8. The proposed rate...
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County provides monkeypox update, says disaster declaration not needed at this time
Collin County continues to monitor the monkeypox situation within the community. Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) has identified 14 cases of monkeypox and has already contacted each individual and their direct contacts. CCHCS provides guidance to those affected by the virus and vaccinations to individuals that have had close contact with a confirmed case. Collin County is prepared to vaccinate an expanded population of individuals who wish to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine for monkeypox as soon as additional vaccine is delivered by the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
dallasposttrib.com
Five Redesign schools celebrate their first day of school
Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde and Edna Rowe Elementary School Principal Aaron Joseph. Edna Rowe Elementary School – along with four other Dallas ISD schools that adopted the School Day Redesign calendar – welcomed students back for their first day of class on Monday!. Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie...
WATCH: Mama bobcat and three kittens spotted at Plano golf course
PLANO, Texas — Brian Hughes loves to golf. From the backdoor of his home that sits along the course at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano--he gets to watch the sport every day. Yet--last week--he spotted something a little more wild: a mama bobcat and her three kittens hanging out...
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell ISD proposed budget has been drafted. Here's what you should know.
Coppell ISD officials anticipate that the district will incur a $9.7 million budget deficit in the 2022-23 school year. This, among other things pertaining to the budget, were discussed by the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees in a regular meeting and workshop session that both took place Monday night.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Glen Lang, Mesquite police sergeant who has served the community in several capacities.
Glenn Lang is a Mesquite Police Sergeant who started with the department in 2007. In his time at the Mesquite Police Department, he has filled a variety of roles including patrol, narcotics and a school resource officer at Mesquite High School.
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville community profile: Have you enjoyed live music in Lewisville lately? You probably have Daren Watkins to thank for that.
Daren Watkins is the special events coordinator for the city of Lewisville's Community Relations and Tourism department. As he explains in this Q&A profile, he ventured into this line of work after working for one of Star Local Media's papers, Mesquite News. Small world, huh?
Former North Texas mayor, land developer husband sentenced for public corruption convictions
The former mayor of Richardson, Texas, and a land developer whom she married after the federal investigation began, have been sentenced for their public corruption convictions in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55,...
