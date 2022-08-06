ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Fire after lighting strike on crude oil storage facility in Cuba leaves dozens injured

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkNIf_0h7aWUPu00

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A massive fire at a crude oil storage facility in Cuba was sparked by a lightning strike on Friday and has led to dozens of injuries, authorities said Saturday.

The Cuban Energy Ministry said in a statement to Twitter that the fire broke out around 7 p.m. Friday in storage tank 52 at the Matanzas Super Tanker Base, about 60 miles east of Havana, and spread to a second tank by Saturday morning.

Photos shared by the ministry showed flames coming from the facility as black smoke billowed into the sky on Saturday while military helicopters tried to put out the blaze.

No deaths have been reported but officials in Matanzas said in a statement that at least 67 patients have been injured, including three critically, and 17 firefighters have gone missing.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said in a statement that it is "urgent" to find the missing firefighters and their families.

He was pictured visiting people injured at a local hospital. Liván Arronte Cruz, the country's energy minister, was injured during the fire, the president's office said in a separate statement.

"I feel good and very soon I will be back in the front line of combat. Thanks to everyone," Cruz said in a statement released by the president's office.

Officials said the fire did not impact the nearby Thermoelectric Powerplant Antonio Guiteras, one of the island nation's primary power plants which contributes to the national electricity system.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Military Helicopters#Lightning Strike#The Cuban Energy Ministry#Cuban
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
CBS Boston

"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river

SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
SOMERVILLE, MA
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
417K+
Followers
62K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy