Sandpoint, ID

Spokane Symphony performing in Sandpoint on Sunday

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago
Courtesy: Spokane Symphony

SANDPOINT, ID. — In its 76th season, the Spokane Symphony will be performing at the Festival in Sandpoint on Sunday.

Known as the largest and most active performing arts organization across the Inland Northwest, the Spokane Symphony will be performing with the focus of nature guiding the performance to wrap up the weekend’s festivities.

“The music takes us deep into nature with birdsong, dancing villagers, summer storms and shepherds’ songs alongside a babbling brook,” reads the Festival at Sandpoint website.

Along with the performance is a complimentary beer and wine tasting from over 15 different providers across the region. It will take place from 5-7 p.m.

They will be performing at War Memorial Field, which is located at the Box Office opens at 4 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. and performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.

If you are looking to purchase tickets, they can be found HERE. If you buy your tickets on Saturday, you can get them at a cheaper price.

Advance ticket prices for the event are $39.95 plus taxes and fees for adults and $9.95 plus taxes and fees for children 12 and under.

If you purchase tickets on the day of the concert, they will cost $44.95 for adults and $11.95 for children 12 and under. Taxes and fees apply.

