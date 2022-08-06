ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Former Duck linebacker Kiko Alonso retires from the NFL

By Don Smalley
 3 days ago

In a ceremonial move, Kiko Alonso signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints and then promptly retired, ending a six-year career in the NFL.

The former Oregon Duck linebacker was drafted in the second round by Buffalo in 2013, but unfortunately, he was hampered by a series of injuries. He missed the 2014 season and then moved on to Philadelphia where he was united with Chip Kelly.

But that reunion lasted just a season and Alonso moved to South Beach in Miami where he spent the next three seasons.

Alonso had his most productive years with the Dolphins (2016-18), he averaged almost 120 tackles, had five picks, and scored his only professional touchdown.

With his career seemingly on track, Alonso went to New Orleans. Unfortunately, he suffered a devastating knee injury in the Saints’ Wild Card loss at Minnesota in 2020.

After rehabbing for the better part of two seasons, Alonso had enough.

As a Duck, he had an integral part of the defense in 2011 and 2012 that helped Oregon win the Rose Bowl for the time since 1963 with a victory over Wisconsin. In that game, Alonso had a key interception in the second half of Russell Wilson, which set up a go-ahead score.

In his four seasons in Eugene, Alonso racked up 144 tackles and six interceptions.

