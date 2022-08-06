Read full article on original website
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene Adams
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
I’d Like To Respond to the Comments on This Picture of Me in Las Vegas
Michele and I just got back from a fantastic trip to Las Vegas. We've been a few times now and absolutely love it. It's like an amusement park for adults. If you've never been, I highly recommend it, but maybe don't go in August like we did when the high temperature was 106°. It's hard to avoid that heat when you have to walk just about everywhere you want to go on the Las Vegas Strip.
How To Help The Nevada Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals
The Nevada Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is proud to partner with Beasley Media Group‘s Paws in the Park event!. The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a local non-profit in Las Vegas that provides shelter, care and better homes for Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable pets.
5 Unique Pet Shops In Las Vegas You Have To Check Out
Pets are like humans they require tender love and care. Day beds, toe-nail clippers, embellished pet-wear and chew toys are essentials for our cherished loved-ones. Vegas locals understand that doting for your pet is a lifestyle only animal lovers will understand. One of the great things about living in a pet-friendly city is that there are many retail stores that cater to our pets. And we aren’t just talking about dogs and cats. Locals have proven that owning birds, bunnies, snakes, guinea pigs, real pigs and horses are just a few of the types of animals you will see out and about.
Guest wins $1.5 million at Wynn Las Vegas
There are tweets circling that a guest at the Wynn Las Vegas won $1.5 million playing Dragon Link slots progressive jackpot. Public Relations at Wynn confirmed the jackpot.
Report: Las Vegas ranked second best city for date night
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Date night in Las Vegas is said to be one of the best, according to a new report. In the study conducted at 'FROM MARS,' Las Vegas has the second best romantic spots in the US. The company ranked the top ten cities based on...
LA’s Historic Donut Shop Is Coming To Las Vegas
It’s been in Multiple Movies, music videos and now it can be seen in Las Vegas. Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. “We bet big on Las Vegas and plan to open more locations for locals throughout Las Vegas,” said Mark Kelegian, Owner of Randy’s Donuts. “People know us from our giant donut in their favorite movies and TV shows, but people love us because we have delicious donuts. We’ve been making them from the same recipe for 70 years!” The restaurant says fans of Randy’s Doughnuts can expect to find over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts mostly priced under $3.
SAHARA Las Vegas provides new school supplies for Las Vegas students
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Team members with SAHARA Las Vegas took some time to provide new school supplies and more to a Las Vegas elementary school. Resort employees gave out backpacks filled with items like notebooks, pencils and crayons to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School. The donations...
WATCH: Thunderbirds perform homecoming flyover of Las Vegas on Monday
The Thunderbirds are back home in Las Vegas after a 19-day deployment. They performed a formation flyover of the city to celebrate.
Bacon-Themed Restaurant Coming Soon To Las Vegas
Get your forks ready, people! A new bacon-themed restaurant is scheduled to open this fall in Downtown Las Vegas. And because bacon is pretty much one of the most beloved foods on the planet, the restaurant will serve patrons 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Located on the second floor of the D Las Vegas, the new eatery will replace what is currently the D Grill. This change is part of a whole second floor remodel that the casino is doing.
‘Street Outlaws’ show star dies while filming in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A street racing star died in a crash while filming in Las Vegas, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 7 near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Harry Allen Power Plant. Street Outlaws confirmed that driver Ryan Fellows was killed in the crash.
Sign of the times: Lake Mead bodies show up on billboard
Located at the corner of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, across from Sam's Town Casino, people are noticing a new billboard with the timely slogan, "Injured while searching for dead bodies at Lake Mead? Demand Compensation!"
'Street Outlaws' mourns Ryan Fellows death; show filming north of Las Vegas
41-year-old Ryan Fellows, star of "Street Outlaws" died. TMZ said they learned that he died in a crash during filming. NDOT confirmed that the show was filming in the Apex area of Las Vegas.
Music superstar Bad Bunny coming to Allegiant Stadium
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Friday night, multi-award-winning artist Bad Bunny kicked off his “Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour” with a sold-out show in Orlando, FL, at Camping World Stadium. Promoted by Live Nation and CMN in the U.S., the tour continues with stops in Boston, Chicago, New...
Meeting Juna and Joey
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Juna N Joey are a brother sister singer songwriter country pop duo.. basically they do it all. They join Jillian Lopez via zoom to talk about all of the exciting things they have going on.
Frontier starts nonstop service between Las Vegas, Kansas City, 3 other cities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced that it has started new daily nonstop service between Las Vegas and four cities. According to a news release, starting Aug. 9, the airline will begin service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI).
Red Rock Resorts doubling its portfolio by 2030 with projects on Las Vegas Boulevard South and elsewhere in the valley
Red Rock Resorts executives on Tuesday defended the permanent closure of three casinos, while touting new development that will double its portfolio in Las Vegas by 2030. During a second-quarter earnings call, Red Rock Resorts CFO Steve Cootey said they’re fielding a lot of calls from parties interested in the three closed properties—Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson.
‘Street Outlaws’ star Ryan Fellows killed in crash while filming near Las Vegas
A cast member of the TV show "Street Outlaws" died Sunday morning in a crash north of Las Vegas, police and officials with the show confirmed.
New Atomic Range coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has plenty of golf courses around the valley, but this is the first kind of golf range like this you’ll see near the Strip. The Atomic Range is currently under construction near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, where it will be open about a year and a half […]
Many Las Vegas Students Miss The First Day Of School
It was the first day of school for the hundreds of thousands of Clark County School District students, but for some bright-eyed and excited students ready for school, their experience was far from what they expected. The district recently made changes to the shared housing process through which a family’s proof of residence is verified, particularly when they live in a residence without the parents’ name on the title or lease. An example of this would be when the student lives with a grandparent or aunt and uncle, and they still need to have their enrollment approved for the appropriate zoned school. This year, the district is no longer accepting residential affidavits for shared housing applications. They can only be provided by the Office of Shared Housing, located at 4204 Channel 10 Drive in Las Vegas.
Healthy Fast Casual Restaurant Eyes Las Vegas for Expansion in 2022
Clean Eatz offers dine-in and takeout service, catering, and meal plans for healthy living
