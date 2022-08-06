It was the first day of school for the hundreds of thousands of Clark County School District students, but for some bright-eyed and excited students ready for school, their experience was far from what they expected. The district recently made changes to the shared housing process through which a family’s proof of residence is verified, particularly when they live in a residence without the parents’ name on the title or lease. An example of this would be when the student lives with a grandparent or aunt and uncle, and they still need to have their enrollment approved for the appropriate zoned school. This year, the district is no longer accepting residential affidavits for shared housing applications. They can only be provided by the Office of Shared Housing, located at 4204 Channel 10 Drive in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO