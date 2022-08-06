Read full article on original website
Related
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
abc27.com
Midstate teens learn trade skills for a bright future
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate non-profit is helping teens in the area achieve a successful future. From carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and much more, teens are getting hands-on experience with the Evolve Youth Trades Academy. “So, it is an element of not only education but empowering to do something...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
abc27.com
Plants + Pints event coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plants + Pints is an event that highlights local vegetarian and vegan vendors, craft beverages, and other plant-based products. It is coming to Harrisburg’s Strawberry Square in August. “Plants + Pints aims to connect the community and promote a healthful and eco-conscious lifestyle,” says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
theburgnews.com
Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book
While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
abc27.com
Free dental clinic for children to stop in Lancaster and Lebanon
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare’s “Healthy Smiles for Miles” mobile dental care unit is going to be making 12 stops in Pa. cities, including Lancaster and Lebanon. The unit will stop in Lancaster at Union Community Care on Monday, August 15 and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
PennDOT says York County job fair was a success
YORK, Pa. — PennDOT has been struggling to hire enough workers for the upcoming winter. But thanks to what officials are calling a successful job fair, some of those vacant positions in York County are about to be filled. PennDOT said more than 30 people showed up to Monday's...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Highmark Wholecare
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 8’s hometown heroes are making an investment that will battle hunger. Highmark Wholecare donated $75,000 to New Hope Ministries based in Dillsburg, York County. The money will be used to fund a second mobile food pantry, which will bring the groceries to...
PennDOT holding job fairs ahead of winter season
PennDOT is holding a series of job fairs across the Midstate to fill positions for the upcoming winter season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Women in STEM Awards
Each year the Whitaker Center honors women making strides in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math at the Women in STEM Awards. Learn more about the event, the nominees and how you can sponsor the awards which helps fund the Girls in STEM initiative to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
abc27.com
Wolf touts lower corporate income tax plan during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf visited the York County Economic Alliance to tout Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate. The Governor’s office says the new CNIT puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% “for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.”
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
abc27.com
City of York looking for 2022 Christmas tree
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be a little early to start celebrating Christmas, but the City of York is beginning to plan for the season already. The search for the perfect Christmas tree is on. The city is looking for a spruce tree over 30 feet tall, according...
abc27.com
Midtown homeowners react to a huge tree stump
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge tree stump in Midtown is now the center of attention. This was after a four-day removal process of the massive tree removal. The tree had damaged several homes in the area but homeowners are wondering what will happen next when it comes to repairs.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
FOX43.com
Lancaster family hosts blood drive in honor of their late son
The family was hoping to reach a goal of 57 donors. They surpassed that mark, filling up every appointment with 70 donors.
Comments / 1