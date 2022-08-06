Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ninth Texas county declares invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – A ninth Texas County has declared an invasion at the southern U.S. border with Mexico. Wise County, located in the Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington metropolitan statistical area, joined eight counties that declared an invasion last month. Wise County Commissioner’s Court voted unanimously Monday to invoke...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Chesapeake to increase production in Haynesville Shale
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Chesapeake Energy is reducing its activity in south Texas to shift attention to production in the Haynesville Shale and another natural gas play. Additionally, the company has entered into a natural gas supply agreement with Golden Pass LNG facilities, with the supply coming from the Haynesville Shale, which spans across parts of Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, beginning in 2024.
KPVI Newschannel 6
California's unemployment debt likely to increase costs on businesses for years
(The Center Square) – After a budget year with a historic surplus, over $17 billion in unemployment insurance debt looms over the Golden State – a deficit that will result in an increased cost burden on California employers in the years to come. California borrowed nearly $20 billion...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
Compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some federal tax relief likely for Missouri counties declared disaster areas
(The Center Square) – Residents of St. Louis and St. Charles County who filed extensions to pay federal tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service might be eligible for another extension after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared the counties disaster areas after last week’s flooding. Missouri...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio weekly gas-price drop among best in the nation
(The Center Square) – One of the largest decreases in prices at the pump in the nation was registered in Ohio over the last week, with the state’s average gas price falling below $4 a gallon and well below the national average, according to AAA. Ohio gas prices...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost
(The Center Square) – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina's electricity rates are competitive with surrounding states, but increases loom ahead
(The Center Square) — North Carolina energy prices are roughly on par with neighboring states, but rising fuel prices and efforts from the state to promote renewable energy are expected to increase costs for homeowners as soon as next month. The most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PHOTOS: That Idaho farm life
K.C. Bartholomew threshes alfalfa Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri spent millions on pay raises for government workers. But 7,500 vacancies remain.
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri continues to hemorrhage state workers despite an infusion of tax dollars aimed at addressing turnover and unfilled positions. According to figures provided by Gov. Mike Parson’s Office of Administration, there were 7,512 vacant positions within state government as of July 15. At the same...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia policy group says state's economic outlook isn't as rosy as federal jobs report indicates
(The Center Square) — While many pundits lauded Friday’s job numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a Georgia nonprofit is raising a red flag. On Friday, the feds announced higher than expected job numbers, showing that total non-farm payroll employment increased by 528,000 in July. "Friday’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Post-Roe, Hutchinson proposes $30 million Medicaid expansion for pregnancy, foster care
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is proposing a $30 million Medicaid expansion to cover pregnancy and foster care programs. The governor said Tuesday he is asking for legislative support for several initiatives that will increase spending at the Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Department of Health.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two priests, one mission
Was it a simple mistake or what one might call a miracle? In 2005, when two priests met for the first time at a tiny little chapel in Port O’Connor, no one anticipated the great things that would arise from the hearts of two men when Fr. Jose Contran crossed the path of Fr. Dan Morales.
KPVI Newschannel 6
AG denies lawmakers' request to help Glossip get off death row.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general has denied a request from more than one-third of the state’s lawmakers to support a new hearing for a death-row inmate who claims he is innocent. Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana state education board working on changes to high school accountability ratings
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will review a proposal later this month to change how high schools are rated following an eight month study by an Accountability Study Group. The study group, composed of members of the BESE, will present a series...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Economic downturn could affect Virginia pension system
(The Center Square) – As the country heads into a recession, pension programs such as the Virginia Retirement System could see an increase in unfunded liabilities and may need to be bailed out by the taxpayers. To maintain adequate funding, the VRS requires decent returns on investment, but poor...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some close Washington primary races remain to be decided
(The Center Square) – While most races in last Tuesday's Washington state primary election have been decided, there are a few close contests where the results remain unclear. In the race for Washigton's 3rd Congressional District, Republican challenger Joe Kent has, in methodical fashion, overtaken fellow Republican incumbent U.S....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows
(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio Department of Youth Services gets $1.2 million to stop parole escapees
(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend $1.2 million to try to stop youngsters from escaping the Department of Youth Services parole supervision and quickly find them if they do, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday afternoon as part of another $5.7 million in law enforcement funding. The money,...
Comments / 0