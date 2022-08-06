ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ninth Texas county declares invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) – A ninth Texas County has declared an invasion at the southern U.S. border with Mexico. Wise County, located in the Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington metropolitan statistical area, joined eight counties that declared an invasion last month. Wise County Commissioner’s Court voted unanimously Monday to invoke...
WISE COUNTY, TX
Chesapeake to increase production in Haynesville Shale

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Chesapeake Energy is reducing its activity in south Texas to shift attention to production in the Haynesville Shale and another natural gas play. Additionally, the company has entered into a natural gas supply agreement with Golden Pass LNG facilities, with the supply coming from the Haynesville Shale, which spans across parts of Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, beginning in 2024.
TEXAS STATE
Texas State
Texas Business
Some federal tax relief likely for Missouri counties declared disaster areas

(The Center Square) – Residents of St. Louis and St. Charles County who filed extensions to pay federal tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service might be eligible for another extension after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared the counties disaster areas after last week’s flooding. Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
Ohio weekly gas-price drop among best in the nation

(The Center Square) – One of the largest decreases in prices at the pump in the nation was registered in Ohio over the last week, with the state’s average gas price falling below $4 a gallon and well below the national average, according to AAA. Ohio gas prices...
OHIO STATE
Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost

(The Center Square) – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mike Read
Heather Sanders
PHOTOS: That Idaho farm life

K.C. Bartholomew threshes alfalfa Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Two priests, one mission

Was it a simple mistake or what one might call a miracle? In 2005, when two priests met for the first time at a tiny little chapel in Port O’Connor, no one anticipated the great things that would arise from the hearts of two men when Fr. Jose Contran crossed the path of Fr. Dan Morales.
PORT O'CONNOR, TX
AG denies lawmakers' request to help Glossip get off death row.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general has denied a request from more than one-third of the state’s lawmakers to support a new hearing for a death-row inmate who claims he is innocent. Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Economic downturn could affect Virginia pension system

(The Center Square) – As the country heads into a recession, pension programs such as the Virginia Retirement System could see an increase in unfunded liabilities and may need to be bailed out by the taxpayers. To maintain adequate funding, the VRS requires decent returns on investment, but poor...
VIRGINIA STATE
Some close Washington primary races remain to be decided

(The Center Square) – While most races in last Tuesday's Washington state primary election have been decided, there are a few close contests where the results remain unclear. In the race for Washigton's 3rd Congressional District, Republican challenger Joe Kent has, in methodical fashion, overtaken fellow Republican incumbent U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows

(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
NEVADA STATE
Ohio Department of Youth Services gets $1.2 million to stop parole escapees

(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to spend $1.2 million to try to stop youngsters from escaping the Department of Youth Services parole supervision and quickly find them if they do, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday afternoon as part of another $5.7 million in law enforcement funding. The money,...
OHIO STATE

