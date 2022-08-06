ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Cleveland Browns Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Cleveland Browns. If you're curious about who the Browns' top players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Browns roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Cleveland Browns should inquire about Roquan Smith

Chicago Bear Roquan Smith wants out and the Cleveland Browns would be wise to consider him. The Cleveland Browns linebacking corp isn’t great. It’s fine, it’s not a position of “need” but that doesn’t mean the position couldn’t use some upgrades. Your top three guys are Sione Takitaki, who’s a starter at best, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who may be a Pro Bowler but doesn’t strike me as a franchise great, and Anthony Walker, a likable and solid player. None of them are Roquan Smith of the Chicago Bears, however.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
517K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy