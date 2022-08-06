"Just being animals out there": Montana Tech football returns with start of fall camp

Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Montana Western men's basketball announces five-player recruiting class
DILLON — Montana Western Men's Basketball head coach Mike Larsen signed five recruits for the 2022-23 season. This incoming class features three incoming freshman and two college transfers. "I am extremely excited to welcome these five guys to the Montana Western family and the Dillon community," Larsen said. "Our...
406mtsports.com
Butte Miners come back to stay undefeated, need one win for title
BUTTE — The plan ain't broke, and the Butte Miners, who will play for yet another milestone title, have nothing to fix. Following a similar blueprint that netted them the Class A State Tournament title in Belgrade on July 31, the Miners are a win away from the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament title.
montanarightnow.com
Extent of Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit reaches beyond Butte
BUTTE, Mont. -- As the national discussions on how to protect children in schools continue, parents and teachers in Butte are learning that community is key at this week's Jeremy Bullock Safe Schools Summit. And with this annual event coming in the months after the Uvalde tragedy, the message is perhaps more pertinent than ever.
'Yellowstone' filming in Helena Aug. 24, looking for extras
The tv series “Yellowstone” is holding a virtual casting call for a scene to be filmed in Montana's state capital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield Sun Times
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
Butte teen goes far in Ninja Warrior competition
The 17-year-old competed in the 14th season of the TV gameshow American Ninja Warrior and competed in Texas, Los Angeles and made it all the way to the champion round in Las Vegas.
franchising.com
Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in Butte Welcomes New Leadership
Office with Decades of Staffing Expertise Now Under New Ownership. August 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // BUTTE, Mont. - Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) announced today that the Butte office is now under the new leadership of Jimmy and Lorena Wallace. The Wallaces took over ownership responsibilities on August 1st from former franchisee Kathy and Fred Henningsen.
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanarightnow.com
Matt Staff Road fire continues to burn west of Canyon Ferry Lake
OA wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of Friday. The Lewis and Clark and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s offices said Friday night they have lifted all evacuation orders that were in place due to the Matt Staff Road fire. The areas surrounding the fire will remain closed to the public and are open to local residents only.
Casting agency for '1923' looking for extras in Butte
The show needs extras, which are people who dress up in period clothing and stand in the background during the shooting.
Three Forks Airport ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
Rare airplanes are buzzing over the Three Forks Airport today as pilots get ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
Cooler temperatures, rain help fire crews make progress on Matt Staff Fire
The DNRC says fire crews made good progress on containing the Matt Staff Fire Saturday. The fire, which started Thursday in red flag conditions, was listed at near 40 percent contained
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Evacuations underway for new fire west of Canyon Ferry Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Evacuations are underway due to a new fire in the Spokane Creek Road area of East Helena. Officials estimate the Matt Staff Fire is burning 1,900 acres. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the blaze. Officials are evacuating residents...
KULR8
Construction will have the Lincoln Rd. Interchange on I-15 closing overnight in August
HELENA, Mont. - Starting the evening of Sunday, Aug. 7, the northbound on and off ramps at the I-15 – Lincoln Road Interchange (Exit 200) will be closed overnight for ongoing construction. A 45-foot length restriction will be in place on the ramps starting Sunday. Overnight closures of these...
montanarightnow.com
Lineup announced for Philipsburg Concert and Charity Auction
The 12th annual Philipsburg Concert and Charity Auction will take place at the Winninghoff Arena on Saturday, Aug. 20. The concert is an all-day event, starting at 11 a.m. and finishing up at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blanket or chair to enjoy the music. After...
montanarightnow.com
For now, defendant in Butte homicide case could trade jail for prison
A judge reduced bail for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during a botched bounty hunt in Butte and on Monday ordered his release from jail after a real-estate bond was posted. But the Montana Department of Corrections had a “hold” on 33-year-old Nicholas John Jaeger for allegedly...
Comments / 0