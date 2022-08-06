ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Don’t miss the Monday deadline to apply for an absentee ballot online

By Brigid Bergin
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buqPe_0h7aUJsj00
Poll site on the Upper East Side.

Time is running out for voters who want to request an absentee ballot online ahead of the upcoming August 23rd primary elections.

Those contests include several closely watched congressional and State Senate primaries. Two hotly watched races feature Democrats vying to become the respective nominees for the 12th congressional district, which covers Manhattan from 14th Street to the Upper East and West Sides, and the 10th congressional district, which covers lower Manhattan and stretches across the Brooklyn waterfront into Park Slope, Borough Park, and Sunset Park.

The deadline for the New York City Board of Elections to receive an absentee ballot application submitted online, by mail, or via fax is Monday, August 8th. Voters who want to request absentee ballots after Monday will need to go in person to any local BOE office by Monday, August 22nd — the last day to request an absentee ballot.

Here’s what you need to know about applying for an absentee ballot.

How can I apply for an absentee ballot online?

The city BOE offers information about absentee voting and a link to the online portal where voters can submit their applications online.

Do I have to be technically absent from the city to vote via absentee ballot?

No. A voter must indicate the reason why they are applying for an absentee ballot. One of those reasons may be that the person will not be in the city for the election. Other reasons may include temporary illness (the option a voter should select if their concern is COVID-19); permanent illness or disability; caregiving duties related to someone else who is sick or disabled; being in jail or awaiting trial; or being in prison for something that is not a felony conviction.

Who can vote in this primary election?

New York operates a closed primary system, which means voters can only participate if they are registered members of a party that has a primary election. However, due to recent judicial action stemming from the state’s redistricting process, voters can submit a request to change their party through August 11th. A voter can submit a written request at their local BOE office. If a voter wants to update that information online, the person must have a valid account with the state Department of Motor Vehicles and those requests must be submitted a day earlier, by August 10th.

NY State Board of Elections

When I receive my absentee ballot, do I need to put postage on it to mail it back?

According to the New York State Board of Elections, voters do not need to apply any postage to return their absentee ballots.

NY State Board of Elections

You can also drop your ballot off at any BOE office or any early voting site across the city.

What if I applied for an absentee ballot but then change my mind and decide to vote in person?

Voters who apply for an absentee ballot but then opt to vote in person will be instructed to complete an affidavit ballot . That’s in connection with a recent change to state election law intended to speed up the process to count absentee ballots.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Top NYC Attorney Joins Dept. of Correction as General Counsel

One of New York City's top litigators, a Harvard and Oxford graduate with decades of government experience, will join the NYC Department of Correction as its general counsel. Paul Shechtman will join the DOC as deputy commissioner of legal matters, the city's jail system said Tuesday. Shechtman is a former...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

New York to scrap ‘inmate’ in favor of ‘incarcerated individual’ in state law

New York state law will no longer refer to prisoners as “inmates” and will instead call them “incarcerated individuals,” according to a new law. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation Monday. She argues that removing the term “inmate” will help to “reduce harmful stigma against incarcerated people by correcting outdated terminology.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
Manhattan, NY
Elections
Gotham Gazette

Our Obligation to Our Neighbors in NYCHA

Growing up in Section 8 housing on the Lower East Side in the ‘80s and ‘90s, I saw how large an impact the city’s infrastructure investments could have. From the restoration of Hamilton Fish pool across the street from my apartment that gave us a place to cool off in the summer, to the major renovation of the Williamsburg Bridge that made it easier for us to visit our relatives in Brooklyn, to the much-needed renovations at Bellevue Hospital that improved the quality of healthcare for our neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What will the Inflation Reduction Act do for New Yorkers?

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — On the first weekday since the grueling all-night voting session that led to the U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act, Sen. Charles Schumer, its main negotiator, laid out a long list of ways that he said the $430 billion measure will benefit New Yorkers.  The G.O.P., whose members all voted against […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Absentee Ballots#Election Local#State Senate#Democrats#Boe
nypressnews.com

Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment

Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares war on Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for bussing illegal migrants to the Big Apple and says he is considering dispatching New Yorkers to the border to campaign to unseat him!

Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams wants to take his quarrel with Governor Greg Abbott to Texas, threatening on Tuesday to bus New Yorkers to the Lone Star state to get out the vote against the southwestern Republican. 'I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how...
TEXAS STATE
cityandstateny.com

Migrant families are being separated when entering NYC shelter system: Advocates

Migrant families who are arriving at New York City homeless shelters amid an influx of asylum seekers from Latin America are sometimes being split up because they do not have the proper documentation to prove they are a family unit, according to advocates. In at least two cases identified by Catholic Charities, the families have chosen to stay on the street instead of being divided into separate shelter units.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wutv29.com

D-A Soares joins NYC Mayor in call for special session to address crime

New York State (WRGB) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares held a news conference Friday formally asking Governor Kathy Hochul to call the legislature back to Albany for a special legislative session. He says lawmakers can't wait until January to revisit the laws which he says are causing teens and adults to get away with crimes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

AOC's district saw 57% increase in major crimes under tenure

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) district saw a 57% increase in major crime under her tenure, a new study found. The district suffered massive increases in what the New York Police Department considers the seven "major" crimes of murder, rape, robbery, felonious assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto, a study by former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro found. Shootings went up by 47.05%, the study said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
310
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy