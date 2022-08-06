Read full article on original website
June D. Uler, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June D. Uler, 96, passed away early Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, in the comfort of her daughter’s home. A native of Youngstown, June was born June 18, 1926, a daughter of the late Paul and Betty (Reha) Koval. She was a graduate of...
Eleanor K. Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor K. Ellis, 92, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her residence, with her family by her side. Eleanor was born in Youngstown, to Stephen and Anna Carrigan Sullivan, on May 25, 1930. She was a 1948 graduate of South High School. She worked full...
Ronald W. Oakman, Jr., Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W Oakman Jr., 61, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ronnie was diagnosed eight years ago and was given a prognosis of 1-2 years. His perseverance, faith and drive for life beat all odds. Through his continued fight, he got to see his son get married and his two granddaughters be born. Watching them grow gave him the determination and will to live.
Karen Sue Zurcher, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Zurcher, 69, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022 with her loving daughters and close friends by her side. She was born September 4, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of James Daley and Ann Hubert. She was a lifelong area...
Dominic F. Talanca, II, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic passed away unexpectedly, August 7, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Dominic was born March 26, 1986, in Warren, Ohio. He attended Lordstown High School and Warren G. Harding High School. Dominic worked as a skilled tradesman and took great pride in bringing homeowner’s remodeling...
Louise Ruble, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Ruble, 89, formerly of Struthers, died Saturday afternoon, August 6, 2022 at Wickshire of Poland. Louise was born June 1, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret Renaldo Ares. A lifelong area resident, Louise was a graduate of East...
Theresa Elizabeth Gonda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Elizabeth Gonda, 85, formerly of Youngtown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio after living at Sharonbrooke Assisted Living in Newark for several years. Theresa was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 16, 1937, the...
Donna J. DePaul, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. DePaul (Parker), 72, of Cortland, passed peacefully at St. Joseph’s Mercy Health on Monday, August 8, 2022, following an interminably painful illness that she battled with grit and dignity. In her last days, she was surrounded by family and friends, all filling her hospital room with declarations of love, stories about her sidesplitting misadventures and reflections on the tremendous impact she had on each of us. Donna left this world in the arms and care of her beloved little sisters knowing she was deeply loved and will be remembered.
Barbara Ellen Morgan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ellen Morgan (Knowlton) was born April 7, 1922 in Warren Ohio to Robert B Knowlton and Beatrice E (Sowards) Knowlton, and died August 4, 2022. Barbara was raised in Warren and visited her grandparents’ farms including the one in Nelson, Ohio where she and...
Donna J. Miner, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Miner, age 81, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022, surrounded by family. Donna was born June 29, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Polombo Vecchione. She attended East High where She was a...
Mary Margaurite Washington, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary Margaurite Washington, 81, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Mrs. Washington was born August 15, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas, a daughter of Harold Walker and Demaris Jefferson. She had been employed as a...
Robert A. Kelly, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Kelly, 81, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Blossom Nursing Home. He was born September 17, 1940, son of the late Florence and Andrew Kelly. Bob was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School and a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He retired...
Judy P. Ozenghar, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy P. Ozenghar, 75 of Salem, died Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at Greenbriar Rehab and Nursing Home, Poland. Judy was born June 28, 1947 in Salem, a daughter of the late Donald S. and Grace G. (Davis) Ripley and was a lifelong area resident.
Paula Wartluft, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Wartluft of Salem, Ohio passed away on August 9, 2022. She was born June 11, 1952. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paula (Buttermore)...
Jacquelyn “Jackie” Odey, Salem, Ohio
SALEM – There will be a private service at the Historical Hope Cemetery on Saturday, August 13, 2022, for Jacquelyn “Jackie” Odey, who passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, to be with the Lord. She was born June 21, 1933 in Salem, Ohio to Walter “Fritz” and...
John Shay, Burghill, Ohio
BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Shay of Burghill passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was 84 years old. John was born on November 16, 1937, in Masury, the son of the late John Sr. and Mildred M. (Janes) Shay.
Annette “Nette” M. Smith, Sharon, PA
SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Annette “Nette” M. Smith, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, experienced the most beautiful sunset on Friday, August 5, 2022, while a patient in Sharon Regional Hospital, following a brief illness. She was 62. Annette’s sunrise was March 11, 1960, in Sharon, as she was born...
Carol J. Drabek, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyVAlleyTributes) – Carol J. Drabek, 84, passed away Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital. Carol was born on July 10, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene and Helen (Lulek) Drabek. Carol was a 1956 graduate of Champion High School and went on...
Glenn W. Nickell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn W. Nickell, 72, passed away peacefully at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at home with his family by his side after battling complications of pancreatic cancer. A longtime resident of Niles, Glenn was born in Cincinnati on September 20, 1949, to the late...
Garrett B. “Gary” Dickerson, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garrett B. Dickerson, “Gary”, was born December 30, 1960. He grew up in Howland, Ohio as a classic Cleveland sports fan and said he resonated with “That 70s Show.”. He met the love of his life through his mother. Gary and his...
