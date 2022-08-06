ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Poldark star Eleanor Thompson, 30, to play flame-haired love cheat in Netflix remake of the blockbuster film One Day - originally starring Anne Hathaway - as she is seen filming the soon-to-be-released series in south-west London

By Katie Hind Consultant
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She made her name as Demelza, the demure wife of Captain Ross Poldark, who then transformed into a no-nonsense feminist.

But now actress Eleanor Tomlinson has landed a rather more risque role as a seductive love cheat in a Netflix remake of blockbuster movie One Day.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal she is to star as Sylvie, the wife of lead character Dexter Mayhew, who ends up in bed with another man while her husband and baby girl Jasmine are at home.

Miss Tomlinson, 30, was seen filming scenes in South-West London last week alongside Leo Woodall, who will portray Dexter in the forthcoming series.

He previously starred in Sky Atlantic drama The White Lotus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVqSu_0h7aUAwC00
The Mail on Sunday can reveal Eleanor Tomlinson, pictured, is to star as Sylvie, the wife of lead character Dexter Mayhew, who ends up in bed with another man while her husband and baby girl Jasmine are at home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YMA6_0h7aUAwC00
ON-SCREEN LOVE: Eleanor Tomlinson with co-star Leo Woodall

Dressed in jeans and a jumper, Eleanor was all smiles as she stood outside a Victorian house believed to be the marital home of Dexter and Sylvie. She was portrayed in the film version by Romola Garai.

Also spotted was Blackadder star Tim McInnerny who it is believed plays Dexter's father Steven, a role previously played by Ken Stott.

The scenes see Dexter and Sylvie joined by friends.

Lead character Emma Morley, who was portrayed by Oscar- winning actress Anne Hathaway in the movie, will this time be played by Ambika Mod, star of comedy medical drama This Is Going To Hurt, which was broadcast on the BBC earlier this year. In that series she appeared as the female lead, Shruti Acharya, alongside Ben Whishaw who played doctor Adam Kay.

The new version of One Day, like the 2011 movie, is an adaptation of David Nicholls's 2009 bestselling novel.

It charts a series of intense personal encounters between Emma and Dexter, who first meet on their graduation day at Edinburgh University on July 15, 1988. They spend a platonic night together and agree to be just friends. The drama gives a snapshot of their lives on the same day – 15 July, St Swithin's Day – over the next 20 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b7YXN_0h7aUAwC00
 Anne Hathaway (left) played lead character Emma Morley in 2011. Emma will be portrayed by Ambika Mod (right) in the 2022 re-make
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrJt7_0h7aUAwC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHqAK_0h7aUAwC00
Jim Sturgess (left) played Dexter Mayhew in 2011. Dexter will be portrayed by Leo Woodall (right) in the 2022 re-make
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089McS_0h7aUAwC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ld0RO_0h7aUAwC00
Romola Garai (left) played Sylvie in 2011. Eleanor Tomlinson (right) will portray Sylvie in the 2022 re-make
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIp66_0h7aUAwC00

Dexter, who becomes a television presenter, and Emma, a teacher and later a writer, move on in life and find other partners, but following Dexter's divorce from Sylvie, they decide they want to be together and have a baby. However, when tragedy later strikes their dream comes to an abrupt end.

Filming for the Netflix series began in London last month and will also take place in Edinburgh.

David Nicholls has previously said that he was inspired to write One Day after spending a summer in Edinburgh working at the Fringe comedy and arts festival.

He received an honorary degree from the university in 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleanor Tomlinson
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Tim Mcinnerny
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Ken Stott
Person
Romola Garai
shefinds

This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Edinburgh Fringe#Film Star#The White Lotus#Victorian
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing

Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
People

Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents

Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

530K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy