Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Casey, Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 04:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Green; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Washington; Woodford FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Kentucky, east of Interstate 65. * WHEN...Through midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through late this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow moving cold front will lead to the development of showers and thunderstorms across eastern Kentucky, especially this afternoon and evening. Excessive rainfall leading to isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding will be a concern. Locations that experience repeated rounds of activity will be particularly susceptible to flash flooding.
Comments / 0