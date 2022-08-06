ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What If The Golden State Warriors Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent on August 6, and I think the Golden State Warriors should consider signing him. Last season, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

On August 6, Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign.

The 38-year-old spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged a very solid 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range.

I think the Golden State Warriors should consider signing him.

Why The Warriors?

The Warriors are coming off winning the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, so they do not need a lot of new players.

Their roster is pretty much set, but that does mean they cannot look to make small moves that could make them even better.

Anthony would be the perfect player to play in their system, because of how free flowing the offense is.

He is far from his prime, but is one of the best scorers to ever play in the NBA.

In addition, his size could help them play small ball even with a bench unit.

Playing next to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson at different points during a game could help him shoot much higher than 37.5% from deep.

In fact, he would probably have a career-year shooting the basketball, if he was dedicated to being a spot up shooter.

The Warriors have had many different veterans over the course of the dynasty.

Last season, Otto Porter Jr. played a big role for them.

Anthony could be an even better version of what Porter Jr. brought to the table.

He is a name to keep an eye on as the season gets closer.

