Peoria, IL

Three's a crown: Former PGA golfer wins third career Peoria Men's City title

By Wes Huett, Journal Star
 3 days ago

Brien Davis won his third Peoria Men's City championship, defeating Jeff Ott to win the 96th annual tournament at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria.

The 42-year-old Davis, who won in 2021 and 2019 , defeated the second-seeded Ott in a 36-hole finale on Saturday morning, taking the title with a score of 9-and-8.

Davis is a former PGA Tour pro who works in his family business, which operates Taco Bell restaurants in Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Springfield.

Ott is the 2018 Men's City champ and a former University of Iowa golfer. He is one of two golfers to win the Senior Men's City and Men's City in the same year. He went on to win senior titles in 2019 and 2020, as well.

Logan Hinrichs defeated Rockie Zeigler in the A Flight finale in 19 holes. Dominic Kouri won the B Flight championship with a 5-and-3 victory over Chuck Vermillion.

The Men's City began Monday at Kellogg, with 112 players with the top scores from qualifying beginning the competition in three flights.

