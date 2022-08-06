Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James is the only superstar who has never had a season in which he chased stats
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently claimed that Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James is the only superstar who hasn’t chased stats at some point in his career. “I said, ‘LeBron is probably the only player, the only superstar that never had that year,'” Arenas explained. “He never had that year where he says, ‘Eh, frick everybody. I’m trying to get my stats.’ Because I said, ‘If he ever did that, who’s stopping him?’ That man would average 40-something. … When LeBron stepped in, it was all about trying to win a championship. Every year, trying to win a championship, so he’s been building the teams to try to win championships, so he’s never actually had a selfish year where he says, ‘I don’t need anybody. I want to show the world what I can do.'”
Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant celebrate Sabrina Ionescu’s otherworldly WNBA accomplishment
Both Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu after the New York Liberty guard established a new league benchmark on Saturday. Ionescu’s achievement wasn’t a total surprise, since she was the top overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft after...
Ashton Hardaway, son of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, leaves Duncanville to join Sierra Canyon, Bronny James
Ashton Hardaway, the highly-touted son of University of Memphis coach and former NBA great Penny Hardaway, is moving from one national high school basketball power to another. The 6-foot-7 class of 2023 power forward is set to join Bronny James and the Chatsworth, Calif. prep powerhouse ...
Kevin Durant's VIRAL TWEET On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral on Saturday night. The 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas
Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story
Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.
LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again
BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Some within Lakers organization want to gauge Anthony Davis’ trade value
The Los Angeles Lakers have been at the center of several trade rumors this offseason, with Russell Westbrook being involved in a lot of them. Rumors continue to swirl, and there are reportedly some within the Lakers organization that want to see what the team could get for Anthony Davis on the trade market. It seems like everything depends on what happens with LeBron James.
Yardbarker
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."
If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Old LeBron James Video Where He Claims He Predicted Kobe Bryant's 81-Point Game: "LeStradamus"
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were two of the NBA's biggest stars during the 2000s and early 2010s. Kobe is unfortunately no longer with us, but Bron remains one of the biggest names in basketball. Their legacies have often been compared to the other, but throughout their careers, the two had the utmost respect for each other.
Look At Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Sunday
On Sunday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story. The 12-time NBA All-Star has played two seasons for the Nets, and also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
LOOK: LeBron James Quote Tweets An Awesome Photo
On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James quote tweeted a photo. James is entering his 20th season in the NBA next year, and he has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Want Kyrie Irving More Than Kyrie Wants To Join Them, According To NBA Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers need a hail-mary to change the outlook of their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. After a strategy of bringing in rotational veterans every season around the core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis failed the last 2 seasons, the Lakers have found themselves without future assets to keep improving the team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: LeBron's Hilarious Instagram Story With His Wife
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a hilarious Instagram story with his wife. James is entering his 20th season in the NBA next year, and he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and the Miami Heat.
Yardbarker
LOOK: James Harden Tweeted Something On Tuesday
The ten-time NBA All-Star just finished up this past season playing for the 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. He began his season with Brooklyn, but was traded to the 76ers at the trading deadline in a blockbuster deal that also sent Ben Simmons to the Nets. Harden averaged 22.0 points,...
Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning
Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Leaves Suns Off Candidate List for Kevin Durant
If you're a Phoenix Suns fan, the chase for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been nothing short of hot and cold action since he initially requested a trade back at the beginning of free agency. Zoom to the present, where Durant is still a member of the Nets despite...
Lakers Daily
Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.https://lakersdaily.com/
Comments / 0