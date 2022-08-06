ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Daily

Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James is the only superstar who has never had a season in which he chased stats

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently claimed that Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James is the only superstar who hasn’t chased stats at some point in his career. “I said, ‘LeBron is probably the only player, the only superstar that never had that year,'” Arenas explained. “He never had that year where he says, ‘Eh, frick everybody. I’m trying to get my stats.’ Because I said, ‘If he ever did that, who’s stopping him?’ That man would average 40-something. … When LeBron stepped in, it was all about trying to win a championship. Every year, trying to win a championship, so he’s been building the teams to try to win championships, so he’s never actually had a selfish year where he says, ‘I don’t need anybody. I want to show the world what I can do.'”
Robb Report

Former NBA Star Tony Parker's New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas

Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
CBS Boston

The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again

BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
Lakers Daily

Report: Some within Lakers organization want to gauge Anthony Davis' trade value

The Los Angeles Lakers have been at the center of several trade rumors this offseason, with Russell Westbrook being involved in a lot of them. Rumors continue to swirl, and there are reportedly some within the Lakers organization that want to see what the team could get for Anthony Davis on the trade market. It seems like everything depends on what happens with LeBron James.
Yardbarker

John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."

If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
NBC Sports

Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
Yardbarker

LOOK: James Harden Tweeted Something On Tuesday

The ten-time NBA All-Star just finished up this past season playing for the 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. He began his season with Brooklyn, but was traded to the 76ers at the trading deadline in a blockbuster deal that also sent Ben Simmons to the Nets. Harden averaged 22.0 points,...
The Spun

Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning

Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Leaves Suns Off Candidate List for Kevin Durant

If you're a Phoenix Suns fan, the chase for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been nothing short of hot and cold action since he initially requested a trade back at the beginning of free agency. Zoom to the present, where Durant is still a member of the Nets despite...
Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

