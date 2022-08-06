ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Marlins shut out for 12th time this season. Quick hits from the loss to the Cubs

By Jordan McPherson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

It was another dud of a performance by the Miami Marlins offense. They had no answer for Drew Smyly or Mark Leiter Jr. in a 4-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field, Miami’s seventh loss in the past eight games.

The Marlins are now a season-worst 11 games under .500 at 48-59. The Cubs improve to 43-63.

A few quick hits from the outing:

▪ Saturday marked the 12th time the Marlins have been shut out this season. Only the Detroit Tigers (14) and Kansas City Royals (13) have been shut out more times this season. It was also the ninth time in 16 games since the All-Star Break that Miami has scored fewer than three runs.

The Marlins’ only real scoring chance on Saturday came in the third inning. Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-out single to right field — his second hit of the game — that appeared to score Miguel Rojas from second in the third inning. The play was overturned after a replay review.

▪ Pablo Lopez, in his first start following the trade deadline, allowed four runs on nine hits and was pulled after giving up a leadoff home run to P.J. Higgins in the sixth inning. He struck out six and walked two.

Lopez was steady through the first four innings, giving up just one run on a Nico Hoerner single to left that scored Ian Happ, who hit a double to left that Peyton Burdick dove for only to have the ball pop out of his glove.

Things unraveled for Lopez in the fifth, with the Cubs sending seven hitters to the plate and scoring two runs. Christopher Morel, Rafael Ortega and Willson Contreras opened the frame with consecutive singles, with Contreras driving in Morel. Seiya Suzuki then grounded into a double play that scored Ortega from third. Happ and Hoerner then hit back-to-back two-out singles to put runners on the corners again before Lopez struck out Frank Schwindel to end the frame.

▪ An individual highlight: Burdick recorded his first career MLB hit with a single to left field in the third inning.

▪ Another individual highlight: With his two-out double in the seventh, Charles Leblanc has safely reached base in each of his first seven games since making his MLB debut on July 30. It is the longest on-base streak by a Marlins player to begin his MLB career since Derek Dietrich safely reached base in his first 14 career games in 2013.

Leblanc is hitting .391 (9 for 23) with three doubles and a home run in that stretch and has three multi-hit outings.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York

The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
Miami Herald

Dolphins stock report: Who’s rising and falling through first half of training camp?

The Dolphins are halfway through their 18 training camp practices but crucial evaluation periods this summer are still in front of them. The team will hold a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of their first of three preseason games. Another set of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles preludes their preseason finale.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Derek Dietrich
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
19K+
Followers
972
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy