hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Brings Out Ashanti During Concert, Seems To Reference Irv Gotti
They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Welcomes New Child Days After Chrisean Rock Brawl
Blueface has needed a break from all the bad news. A few days ago, he and Chrisean Rock got into a huge physical altercation, and Blueface accused her of cheating. Since then, the police have gotten involved, reportedly investigating the incident. To make matters worse, Blueface got slammed with a lawsuit from an individual he allegedly assaulted at a hookah lounge back in 2019.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Shares "Tha Carter VI" Pre-Save Link After Young Money Reunion Show
It looks like another installment in Lil Wayne's famed Tha Carter series is on the way. On Saturday night, Weezy joined his two protegés, Nicki Minaj and Drake, for the Young Money reunion in Toronto. As the show came to a close, Lil Wayne announced that Tha Carter VI was on the way. "I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon," he said.
hotnewhiphop.com
“Drillmatic” Tracklist Unleashed By The Game Ahead Of Friday Debut
The Game’s Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind project will make its highly anticipated debut this Friday (August 12), and though the Los Angeles native recently told his followers that he was in dire need of a mental health break, he still found time to drop off the tracklist on Monday (August 8).
hotnewhiphop.com
Talib Kweli Files $300K Lawsuit Against Women-Focused Website Jezebel Claiming Emotional Distress
Two years after women-focused website Jezebel wrote a story on Talib Kweli’s troubling internet antics, the rapper is seeking reparations for damages he faced as a result of the article in the form of a $300K lawsuit. As The Daily Beast reports, in July of 2020, the Black Star...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Roasts Donald Glover For Outfit At Beyoncé’s NYC Party
Chris Brown called out Donald Glover on Instagram, Sunday night, roasting his outfit choice for Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance party in New York City. The Atlanta creator appeared to be rocking a sheer leotard with his belly button exposed, an outfit that was shared by the IG page, Fit Ain't Nothing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Debut As Tina Snow On STARZ Show "P-Valley"
"P-Valley" has quickly become one of the hottest shows on the STARZ network. Centered around a strip club called The Pynk in Chucalissa, Mississippi, the drama series has taken on topics surrounding homosexuality, abortion, domestic violence, and more. After waiting two years for another season, fans were elated when the show returned this June-- but now they're excited to watch for other reasons.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim K Said To Be “Very Sad” As 9-Month Romance With Pete Davidson Ends: “[It’s] Been Hard”
It’s been just a few days since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup became public knowledge, but sources are already dishing to Page Six about how the 41-year-old is fairing as a newly single woman. According to one insider, the reality star is feeling “very sad” about the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Yayo Says Diddy Passed On Signing 50 Cent To Bad Boy Records
Tony Yayo says that Diddy once had the opportunity to sign 50 Cent to Bad Boy Records but passed. The former G-Unit rapper recalled how the decision was made during a recent interview with VladTV. “A lot of people don’t know this story,” Yayo began. “50 went to Diddy for...
hotnewhiphop.com
Soulja Boy Confirms He Doesn’t Have Monkeypox After Posting About Virus On Social Media
Soulja Boy has clearly established that enjoys having bragging rights as the “first rapper” to do pretty much anything, and earlier this week, the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” hitmaker concerned several of his fans after he lead them to believe that he had been infected with he monkeypox virus that has been rapidly spreading across the nation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A "Sucka" Over Ashanti: "He's Not My Friend"
If there is anyone who knows how to stir the pot and command attention, it's Irv Gotti. The music mogul recently sat down for a revealing interview with Drink Champs, and while he spoke about Murder Inc and its influence, the discussion's most viral takes came from Irv talking at end about Ashanti. The pair reportedly dated 20 years ago while Irv was separated from his wife, and it seems as if he was still a little salty about the end of the relationship.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Dramatic Funeral Teaser For "Traumazine"
She just turned heads with her latest L.A. Leakers freestyle and now Megan Thee Stallion is back with yet another update about her forthcoming project. Megan blazed through her bars during her visit to Power 106 in Los Angeles, and she's been more visible on social media now that she has begun sharing tidbits about her project. She's already teased the Sauce Walka would make an appearance along with several of her female rapping peers, and now Megan is giving a hint at what fans can expect from her record.
hotnewhiphop.com
A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels Assist Danger Mouse & Black Thought With “Strangers” Single
This New Music Friday, one upcoming album that hip-hop heads are looking forward to in particular comes from Black Thought and producer Danger Mouse, called Cheat Codes. Ahead of the August 12th debut, the duo has already shared singles like “No Gold Teeth,” “Aquamarine” with Michael Kiwanuka, and “Because” featuring Joey Bada$$, Russ, and Dylan Carlidge. Today (August 9), they’ve given us another taste of what’s to come, this one accompanied by A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels.
hotnewhiphop.com
Armani White Returns With Inspirational Banger "Diamond Dallas"
Armani White is bringing his energy from the Internet to the airwaves with his latest single "Diamond Dallas." The Philly native, who recently signed a deal with Def Jam, is best known for taking over the summer with his breakout smash hit, "Billie Eilish." Now, Armani is gearing up to embark on a new phase in his career and build on the momentum of his viral record, which reached over 38 billion TikTok views and landed at number one on Soundcloud.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Slams Blueface's Mom: "U Just Should Pull Up"
Blueface and his mother got into an explosive argument online in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The rapper's mom, Karlissa Safford, claimed the rapper was pimping Chrisean Rock, which he later denied. "None my mom say is true,” he wrote. “I don’t even know that lady anymore I lost...
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé Literally Gives Madonna Her Roses: "You Are A Masterpiece Genius"
Renaissance remains the talk of the town weeks after its release because it continues to dominate charts worldwide. Beyoncé's latest hit is just another addition to her string of No. 1 albums, and her reign at the top doesn't seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. Recently, her mother Tina Lawson lauded the hard work the superstar singer put into her nostalgic record, and Madonna has continued conversations about the project by sharing a gift from Beyoncé.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Weeknd Spent His Weekend Club-Hopping In Miami Until 7 A.M.
Canadians know how to stick together. Around the same time that Drake was snapping photos with Avril Lavigne and and Fefe Dobson at his Young Money Reunion show on Saturday (August 6), The Weeknd was down in Miami, partying the night away alongside his fellow Ontario-born singer, Shawn Mendes. The...
