Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
21-acre retail center planned for far north Fort Worth
Go north of the I-820 North Loop and west of I-35W, and you will find a boatload of single-family neighborhoods sprouting up. The only thing is, as of right now, retail options in that same area are somewhat limited
fortworthreport.org
Development drives neighborhood underwater while Fort Worth fights flooding on roads
When she arrived in east Fort Worth’s John T. White neighborhood in 2004, Dawn Dean was drawn to the area’s tall post oaks and lush green spaces. For years, she and her husband, Mike, never experienced any significant flooding issues, even when the area received up to 17 inches of rain in 2012.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nonprofits in Tarrant County Awarded $2.7 Million in Grants From United Way
Nonprofits doing something good in Tarrant County to improve the quality of life for residents got a big boost in those efforts. United Way of Tarrant County recently invested nearly $2.7 million in 54 community-based agencies. The money will help them address issues such as access to affordable housing, educational resources, health care and transportation services.
rejournals.com
Colliers Mortgage closes $7.3 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for Avenue at Sycamore Park in Fort Worth
Jeff Rogers of the Fort Worth, Texas office of Colliers Mortgage closed a $7.3 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the new construction financing of Avenue at Sycamore Park in Fort Worth. Avenue at Sycamore Park will be an affordable multifamily project consisting of 108 units, 91 of which are affordable...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Urges Small Business to Apply for COVID Relief
Tarrant County wants to get out the word that it still has millions of dollars in the pot to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. "We want to help you as best we can. We want you to stay in Tarrant County. We want you to be successful in Tarrant County. We want to get the word out. And we want you to go apply," said Tarrant County Economic Development Manager Maegan South as she talked about a new grant program.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant
DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
Fort Worth ISD reminds parents they must apply for free school meals this year
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the past two years every student who went to a public school in North Texas ate for free, but that's no longer the case. The Federal Government failed to renew the program in its entirety this summer and going back to pre-COVID guidelines. The Chief of District Operations at Fort Worth ISD, Joseph Coburn explains the district will revert back to the way it handled food pre-COVID. Lunches are $2 for elementary and $2.75 for secondary students, the reduced price is $.40. "It's usually more economical for them to buy a lunch at school than it is to pack...
fortworthreport.org
Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth celebrates pop tab donation with popsicles
Nonprofit organization Advocates for Special People in Arlington brought aluminum soda pop tabs by the hundreds to the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, 1001 8th Ave. Members of the nonprofit organization enjoyed ice popsicles from Frios Gourmet Pops while Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth workers collected the soda pop tabs, which they sell for cash for between 40 and 70 cents per pound, said Amy Norris, the community engagement manager at the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car
Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Study to Focus on Public Transportation Reforms
An upcoming study is set to zero in on better transportation options for residents living in Fort Worth’s 76104 ZIP code. Recently, the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) has been awarded a $270,000 grant to identify innovative and affordable transit solutions to improve access to basic needs like food and healthcare. The study will specifically focus on the 76104 area, which has been identified as an area of persistent poverty.
Five children recovering, found in hot SUV in Fort Worth
Five children are recovering after being found in a hot SUV in Fort Worth. Police were called to a home on Littlejohn Ave. in southeast Fort Worth at around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.
WFAA
North Texas father arrested for allegedly leaving five children in hot car
Fort Worth police say they got a call at about 8 p.m. about kids inside a vehicle. According to them, the children were either asleep or passed out.
Fort Worth City Council to consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for development that could include soccer stadium
This concept shows what a soccer stadium could look like in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy HNTB and city of Fort Worth) Fort Worth City Council will consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for a variety of uses, including a potential soccer stadium, at its upcoming Aug. 9 meeting. The proposal for...
Portillo's, known for its Chicago-style street food, files for permit with Fort Worth
Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style street food, including hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chopped salads. (Courtesy Portillo's) Portillo’s, which is known for its Chicago-style street food, has submitted a permit application with the city of Fort Worth for a 2.068-acre site at 2491 N. Tarrant Parkway near Tehama Ridge Parkway. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said no further information was available at this time on the Fort Worth location. Portillo’s officials announced plans to open its first Texas restaurant within the Grandscape development in The Colony this fall. The restaurant chain has more than 70 locations across multiple states. Portillo's is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, chopped salad, cheese fries and chocolate cake, according to its website. www.portillos.com.
Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting.
dailyphew.com
Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend
A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
AOL Corp
This new Stop Six school had to add a pre-K classroom weeks before opening. Here’s why
Hundreds of excited kids packed into the new Dennis Dunkins Elementary School this weekend, pulling their parents along as they explored their new campus just days before the first day of class on Monday. “There have been 600 people coming through already,” said SaJade Miller, the superintendent of the new...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Sets Daily Water Use Record
Fort Worth Water set a new daily record for the third consecutive week, officials confirmed to NBC 5. The city's water use was 388.74 million gallons, breaking the previous record of 386.91 million gallons on July 27. These records are expected to break before the end of summer. These high...
Fort Worth proposes slightly lower property tax rate as property values continue rise
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth proposed its new budget Tuesday afternoon, aiming to lower the property tax rate by 2 cents as property values continue rising. The proposed tax reduction is to 71.25 cents per $100 valuation, meaning someone with a $200,000 home would pay $1,425 to the city in property taxes.
Residents dealing with raw sewage, faulty A/C units at Oak Cliff apartments; maintenance slow to respond
DALLAS — A number of violations have been found at an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff, after neighbors began complaining about some unfavorable conditions this week. Some tenants in Estrella at Kiest Apartments said they woke up to a foul odor and flooding on Sunday. It was raw...
