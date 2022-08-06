ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Nonprofits in Tarrant County Awarded $2.7 Million in Grants From United Way

Nonprofits doing something good in Tarrant County to improve the quality of life for residents got a big boost in those efforts. United Way of Tarrant County recently invested nearly $2.7 million in 54 community-based agencies. The money will help them address issues such as access to affordable housing, educational resources, health care and transportation services.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Urges Small Business to Apply for COVID Relief

Tarrant County wants to get out the word that it still has millions of dollars in the pot to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. "We want to help you as best we can. We want you to stay in Tarrant County. We want you to be successful in Tarrant County. We want to get the word out. And we want you to go apply," said Tarrant County Economic Development Manager Maegan South as she talked about a new grant program.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant

DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD reminds parents they must apply for free school meals this year

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the past two years every student who went to a public school in North Texas ate for free, but that's no longer the case. The Federal Government failed to renew the program in its entirety this summer and going back to pre-COVID guidelines. The Chief of District Operations at Fort Worth ISD, Joseph Coburn explains the district will revert back to the way it handled food pre-COVID. Lunches are $2 for elementary and $2.75 for secondary students, the reduced price is $.40. "It's usually more economical for them to buy a lunch at school than it is to pack...
fortworthreport.org

Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth celebrates pop tab donation with popsicles

Nonprofit organization Advocates for Special People in Arlington brought aluminum soda pop tabs by the hundreds to the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, 1001 8th Ave. Members of the nonprofit organization enjoyed ice popsicles from Frios Gourmet Pops while Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth workers collected the soda pop tabs, which they sell for cash for between 40 and 70 cents per pound, said Amy Norris, the community engagement manager at the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
#Library#Urban Construction
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car

Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Study to Focus on Public Transportation Reforms

An upcoming study is set to zero in on better transportation options for residents living in Fort Worth’s 76104 ZIP code. Recently, the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) has been awarded a $270,000 grant to identify innovative and affordable transit solutions to improve access to basic needs like food and healthcare. The study will specifically focus on the 76104 area, which has been identified as an area of persistent poverty.
FORT WORTH, TX
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Portillo's, known for its Chicago-style street food, files for permit with Fort Worth

Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style street food, including hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chopped salads. (Courtesy Portillo's) Portillo’s, which is known for its Chicago-style street food, has submitted a permit application with the city of Fort Worth for a 2.068-acre site at 2491 N. Tarrant Parkway near Tehama Ridge Parkway. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said no further information was available at this time on the Fort Worth location. Portillo’s officials announced plans to open its first Texas restaurant within the Grandscape development in The Colony this fall. The restaurant chain has more than 70 locations across multiple states. Portillo's is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, chopped salad, cheese fries and chocolate cake, according to its website. www.portillos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting. 
FORT WORTH, TX
dailyphew.com

Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend

A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Sets Daily Water Use Record

Fort Worth Water set a new daily record for the third consecutive week, officials confirmed to NBC 5. The city's water use was 388.74 million gallons, breaking the previous record of 386.91 million gallons on July 27. These records are expected to break before the end of summer. These high...
FORT WORTH, TX

