TxDOT, Andrea's Project dedicate sign on US 87 in memory of drunk driving victim Marquez

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and Andrea’s Project hosted a memorial sign dedication Thursday on northbound US 87 near Canyon in memory of Carol Marquez, who died May 2, 2021, due to the actions of a drunk driver. Family and friends of Marquez were in attendance for the event.

TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist and director of Andrea’s Project LaViza Matthews was on hand to commemorate the event. She said that, unfortunately, there are still other signs for TxDOT to place from other drunk driving tragedies on Texas highways. The Amarillo region ranks fourth statewide in impaired driving fatalities, according to TxDOT.

David Elizalde of Andrea’s Project, which was started due to his personal tragedy of losing his own daughter to a drunk driver, spoke about the importance of taking drinking and driving seriously.

“We hope that every time someone sees one of these signs, they will realize the consequences of drinking and driving, and that a life was taken due to it,” Elizalde said. “We are trying to figure out why laws do not treat these losses of life the same as other cases of negligence that cost lives. We need to hold our officials accountable to those that suffer these losses without proper repercussions.”

Adam Marquez, one of five remaining children of Carol Marquez, spoke after the event.

“We feel that not enough is being done to punish drunk drivers, and we just hope that more action can be taken to set an example that we will not allow this on Texas highways,” Adam Marquez said. “We need to reevaluate our laws to make the punishment fit the crime. We will never again see my mother, and the driver got little jail time and 10 years probation. We lost an angel here on earth. I do not want anybody else to go through this pain of loss.”

He was grateful for the support of the community and called on the judicial system and law enforcement to make a positive change by holding people accountable for drunken driving.

“I am glad that we can be a part of raising awareness for underage drinking and driving; making a plan not to drink and drive is very simple,” Marquez added.

