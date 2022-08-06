Read full article on original website
GM Files To Patent Gesture Recognition System For Vehicles
GM has filed a patent application for a gesture recognition system capable of recognizing specific gestures made outside the vehicle. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2022/0219644 A1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on July 14th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on January 11th, 2021, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Wei Tong, Shuqing Zeng, Xiaofeng F. Song, Mohannad Murad, and Upali P. Mudalige.
GM Ultifi To Generate $20 To $25 Billion In Annual Software And Services Revenue by 2023
GM is hoping to generate massive profit by offering various software-as-a-service products in its vehicles going forward, which will be delivered to customers through its connected Ultifi software platform. The automaker provided a clearer picture of its SaaS strategy in its Q2 2022 earnings report, outlining plans for Ultifi and its various paid connected features to generate up to $25 billion in revenue annually by as early as 2030.
GM Minority Dealer Development Program Turns 50
GM has placed a newfound focus on diversity and inclusion under the guidance of CEO Mary Barra, but while the 60-year-old has certainly helped to advance the automaker’s culture of acceptance, the automaker has been a vocal proponent of such causes for over 50 years. One needs to look...
GM Files To Trademark GM Classic For Entertainment And Educational Website
General Motors has filed to trademark GM Classic, GM Authority has learned. Filed on August 3rd, 2022 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97533806. The application carries a Goods and Services description of “providing a website featuring entertainment and educational information in the field of automobiles.”
Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion, cites chance of forced Twitter deal
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, saying the funds could be used to finance a potential Twitter deal if he loses a legal battle with the social media platform.
2023 Corvette Z06 Is Cheaper, Faster Than These Cars
At this point, it should be obvious that the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 offers impressive speed for relatively little money. However, the full scope of that statement isn’t revealed until we start delving into the C8 Corvette Z06 spec sheet and comparing the figures against a selection of modern performance vehicles – which is exactly what we’re doing in the following GM Authority spec breakdown.
Second-Gen Cadillac CT6 Spied Without Heavy Camo
The upcoming second-generation Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan was just spotted testing in form-hugging camouflage covers, giving us a better look at the four-door’s new styling. This isn’t the first time we’ve caught a glimpse of the second-generation Cadillac CT6 out and about on public roads. However, while the sedan was previously seen in heavy vinyl camouflage, this particular prototype is draped in a body-tight black-and-white wrap, which provides better clarity on the overall shape and design of the second-gen model.
GM’s Cruise Reaches 250,000 Driverless Miles
GM-owned autonomous driving subsidiary Cruise began offering customers free rides in its Chevy Bolt EV-based test vehicles late last year and received a permit to begin charging these passengers for its services this spring. After giving thousands of driverless rides in San Francisco, the company says it has completed over a quarter of a million driverless miles as of August 1st, 2022 and is now setting its sights on unleashing the purpose-built Cruise Origin AV.
GM Releases 2022 GMC Acadia Service Update For Incorrect Instrument Cluster Calibration
General Motors has started a Service Update for certain examples of the 2022 model-year GMC Acadia midsize crossover to address an issue related to the vehicle’s instrument cluster calibration. The problem: the instrument cluster of affected vehicles may have received the incorrect calibration at the assembly plant. The GMC...
Small Cadillac EV Looks Very Similar To Chevy Equinox EV
GM is stepping into the all-electric vehicle space with a wide variety of new models across its various brands, including a new small Cadillac EV crossover and the new Chevy Equinox EV. Now, we’re comparing the upcoming Cadillac EV with the new Chevy Equinox EV in terms of exterior styling.
Cadillac CT5 Average Transaction Price Up 28 Percent In Q2 2022
Sales of the Cadillac CT5 sedan rose by 70 percent in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. This impressive year-over-year sales hike can be attributed to production increases at the GM Lansing Grand River plant, which is now running at regular capacity after GM was forced to shutter the facility last year due to the global microchip shortage.
Eligible GM EVs To Get Tax Credit Back As Senate Passes Bill
The U.S. Senate has approved a legislative package containing roughly $369 billion worth of climate and energy spending, paving the way for the federal government to implement improved purchase incentives for electric vehicles built in North America. The legislation still needs to pass the House before being signed into law.
Deep Dive Into The 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate Interior: Video
The fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 introduces a long list of updates and changes, including the debut of the new GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, the latest range-topper of the light-duty pickup trim level cadence. Indeed, the new Sierra Denali Ultimate is practically overflowing with equipment, design features, and unique touches, and now, we’re checking out the pickup’s impressive cabin with the following exclusive deep dive video.
2022 GMC Acadia Heated Seat Retrofits Now Under Way
Heated front seats (RPO code KA1), ventilated front seats (RPO KU9) and heated rear outboard seats (RPO KA6) returned to the 2022 GMC Acadia in the spring after GM was forced to pull these features from certain examples of the vehicle due to the semiconductor chip shortage. The automaker has now begun to retrofit these features to certain 2022 GMC Acadia models, GM Authority has learned, with affected vehicles set to be served through a customer satisfaction program.
2023 Chevy Colorado Won’t Offer Super Cruise
The 2023 Chevy Colorado made its formal introduction late last month, ushering in a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup nameplate. Notably, the 2023 Chevy Colorado will not offer the GM Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist system. GM confirmed that the 2023 Chevy Colorado would not offer Super Cruise...
