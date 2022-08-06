The upcoming second-generation Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan was just spotted testing in form-hugging camouflage covers, giving us a better look at the four-door’s new styling. This isn’t the first time we’ve caught a glimpse of the second-generation Cadillac CT6 out and about on public roads. However, while the sedan was previously seen in heavy vinyl camouflage, this particular prototype is draped in a body-tight black-and-white wrap, which provides better clarity on the overall shape and design of the second-gen model.

