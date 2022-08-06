ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Lionel Messi Scores First His First Ever Bicycle Kick Goal

Lionel Messi has scored his first ever bicycle kick goal during PSG’s dominant performance tonight in Ligue 1 and you can see the clip of the goal here.

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are constantly compared between each other by fans as people look to state their opinion on who the greatest player of all time is.

Messi has already added to his goal tally so far this season and has now scored a goal that will go down in the history of his career.

Ronaldo has scored a number of bicycle kick goals in his career including his famous stunner against Juventus in the Champions League, some seasons ago.

Most people would find it hard to believe that Messi has never scored a bicycle kick goal in his career.

However due to his height, he doesn’t tend to be the type of player who would usually score a bicycle kick.

Messi has however finally scored a bicycle kick in some style for PSG tonight during a dominant display by the French champions in Ligue 1.

You can watch Messi’s stunning goal below;

Messi will be looking to improve on what was seen as a slightly disappointing campaign last season and will undoubtedly be looking to rival Ronaldo once again this season.

