Wildwood, KY

WHAS11

The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Enter to Win Weekend VIP Passes to Louisville's Louder Than Life

Music festival season is officially upon us, and we're celebrating in a BIG way on 103 GBF!. So what is GBF'N Festival Week? It's a week where exclusively on 103 GBF we're going to have your chance to score a pair of weekend GA passes AND a bonus chance online to win VIP passes (entry form below) to the biggest rock festival in the U.S., Louder Than Life! Which is taking place across four days this September in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $10 And Under (8/8)

Kids and adults alike can celebrate one of the last days of summer at this fun party. There’ll be live grunge and “high energy progressive metal” in tonight’s installment of the weekly series. TUESDAY, August 9. Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown. $7...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

VOTE FOR ETHAN for the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award. Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

El Nopal, Black Olive Italian Grill divide Cardinal Center eatery space

El Nopal Mexican Cuisine Crittenden and a sister concept, Black Olive Italian Grill (cover photo), are sharing the square footage at 2745 Crittenden Drive once occupied by Cardinal Hall of Fame Cafe, which ended its run in 2021. At Louisville Business First, our friend and former F&D colleague Michael L....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Dolly Parton
wdrb.com

Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Beyond Van Gogh Offering Free Admission For Art Supply Donations To JCPS

Beyond Van Gogh, a traveling immersive art experience that brings Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings to life with technology and projections, announced in a press release today that guests can receive free admission to the Louisville experience with a donation of art supplies for JCPS classrooms. Each guest who brings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Cuban Bakery opens in Lyndon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bakery in Lyndon and is bringing some Latin flair. Gold Sweet Bakery is a Cuban bakery that specializes in Cuban desserts, Cuban sandwiches and pizza. The bakery is located at the corner of New La Grange Road and Lyndon Lane. Five years ago, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Chef Kyle Fields shares budget friendly back to school lunch ideas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the rising cost of groceries, Chef Kyle Fields with Crushed Ice Catering is sharing his tips and recipes to save money while eating well. In the first segment on WDRB in the Morning, Fields shows options for jazzing up sandwiches and sides. Add bananas to your peanut butter and jelly, and substitute ranch for Green Goddess dressing to go with your carrots.
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

Meet Rachel Platt, Today's FACE of Louisville

This week we’re honored to feature Rachel Platt, a well-known journalist who was a part of Louisville’s media scene on WHAS-TV for nearly 30 years. Growing up, Rachel lived in quite a few cities and several states due to her father’s career in the Air Force. In fact, she refers to herself as ‘America’s Child.’ Her family finally settled in Florida, where she began her journalism career, eventually moving to Louisville in 1989. While at WHAS, Rachel was a news reporter, anchor, and show host for two popular programs, “Good Morning Kentuckiana” and “Great Day Live.” She is a multiple Emmy Award winner and an inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville airport still navigating delays and cancellations amid staffing shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The masks are off and social distancing is no longer required on planes but airlines aren't exactly operating as usual. "People want to travel, they want to get out, there's definitely the demand," Natalie Chaudoin, a spokesperson for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, said. "We're seeing capacity at about 90-95% of where we were in 2019, which was our best year ever."
LOUISVILLE, KY

