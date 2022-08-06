Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Louisville rapper EST Gee, sneaker store give out 300+ new shoes to local kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around $50,000 worth of brand new shoes and school supplies were given out on Tuesday in the Highlands. The giveaway was part of the back-to-school shoe event that happened at the Oneness boutique shop on Bardstown Road. It was sponsored by by Louisville native and rapper...
The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
wdrb.com
Gender reveal, naming party held for new baby beaver at Second Chances Wildlife Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gender reveal and naming party was held on Tuesday for an animal rescue's newest resident. Bougie Beaver now calls Second Chances Wildlife Center home. She came from a wildlife rehabber in another state. Second Changes was home to "Justin Beaver," also known as "JB," who...
Enter to Win Weekend VIP Passes to Louisville’s Louder Than Life
Music festival season is officially upon us, and we're celebrating in a BIG way on 103 GBF!. So what is GBF'N Festival Week? It's a week where exclusively on 103 GBF we're going to have your chance to score a pair of weekend GA passes AND a bonus chance online to win VIP passes (entry form below) to the biggest rock festival in the U.S., Louder Than Life! Which is taking place across four days this September in Louisville, Kentucky.
wdrb.com
'Never forgotten' | Former operator of Kern's Korner in Louisville's Highlands dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who ran the popular Kern's Korner on Bardstown Road passed away. The restaurant posted to Facebook announcing the death of former operator Jeff Kern, pictured above in the green shirt. Kern's father open the tavern in 1978, and Jeff Kern and his brother took...
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $10 And Under (8/8)
Kids and adults alike can celebrate one of the last days of summer at this fun party. There’ll be live grunge and “high energy progressive metal” in tonight’s installment of the weekly series. TUESDAY, August 9. Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown. $7...
wdrb.com
VOTE FOR ETHAN for the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award. Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
foodanddine.com
El Nopal, Black Olive Italian Grill divide Cardinal Center eatery space
El Nopal Mexican Cuisine Crittenden and a sister concept, Black Olive Italian Grill (cover photo), are sharing the square footage at 2745 Crittenden Drive once occupied by Cardinal Hall of Fame Cafe, which ended its run in 2021. At Louisville Business First, our friend and former F&D colleague Michael L....
Popular Lexington Restaurant Closing After 14 Years
A local restaurant opening up a second location in its place. Sav's Restaurant and Gourmet Ice Cream, located at 630 E. Main Street, is closing after 14 years in business. Sav's serves authentic West African cuisine and gourmet ice cream made fresh right in the store.
wdrb.com
Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
wdrb.com
Milltown Community Festival showcases fun, food and some Southern Indiana hospitality
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival. The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more. This FREE family friendly event promises...
leoweekly.com
Beyond Van Gogh Offering Free Admission For Art Supply Donations To JCPS
Beyond Van Gogh, a traveling immersive art experience that brings Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings to life with technology and projections, announced in a press release today that guests can receive free admission to the Louisville experience with a donation of art supplies for JCPS classrooms. Each guest who brings...
wdrb.com
Cuban Bakery opens in Lyndon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bakery in Lyndon and is bringing some Latin flair. Gold Sweet Bakery is a Cuban bakery that specializes in Cuban desserts, Cuban sandwiches and pizza. The bakery is located at the corner of New La Grange Road and Lyndon Lane. Five years ago, the...
New restaurant to open in Norton Commons; 'we couldn’t be more excited'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new café is set to open in mid-August and promises to be a blend of bistro and charcuterie; with quality service, aesthetically pleasing culinary and premier tastings. According to a press release, Board & You is set to open a new café in Norton...
WHAS 11
Louisville's Fontaine Ferry Park's checkered history
Fontaine Ferry Park sat on 64-acres of land in west Louisville on the Ohio River. It's complicated history was rooted in segregation and eventually closed in 1969.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week
A popular restaurant chain is set to open a brand new location in Kentucky this week. Read on the learn more. If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, you'll be excited to learn that Chick-Fil-A is opening a new restaurant location in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, this week.
wdrb.com
Chef Kyle Fields shares budget friendly back to school lunch ideas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the rising cost of groceries, Chef Kyle Fields with Crushed Ice Catering is sharing his tips and recipes to save money while eating well. In the first segment on WDRB in the Morning, Fields shows options for jazzing up sandwiches and sides. Add bananas to your peanut butter and jelly, and substitute ranch for Green Goddess dressing to go with your carrots.
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
styleblueprint.com
Meet Rachel Platt, Today’s FACE of Louisville
This week we’re honored to feature Rachel Platt, a well-known journalist who was a part of Louisville’s media scene on WHAS-TV for nearly 30 years. Growing up, Rachel lived in quite a few cities and several states due to her father’s career in the Air Force. In fact, she refers to herself as ‘America’s Child.’ Her family finally settled in Florida, where she began her journalism career, eventually moving to Louisville in 1989. While at WHAS, Rachel was a news reporter, anchor, and show host for two popular programs, “Good Morning Kentuckiana” and “Great Day Live.” She is a multiple Emmy Award winner and an inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
wdrb.com
Louisville airport still navigating delays and cancellations amid staffing shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The masks are off and social distancing is no longer required on planes but airlines aren't exactly operating as usual. "People want to travel, they want to get out, there's definitely the demand," Natalie Chaudoin, a spokesperson for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, said. "We're seeing capacity at about 90-95% of where we were in 2019, which was our best year ever."
