ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackey, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Police search for Bristol boy who may have handgun

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy who may have a handgun. A news release from the agency named the juvenile as Anthony Cook, who was reportedly last seen at his Bristol, Virginia home on Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Blackey, KY
WJHL

VSP looking for suspects who destroyed ATMs in Southwest Virginia

(WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who destroyed two bank ATMs in Southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, the first incident happened on July 30 at the New Peoples Bank on Main Street in Haysi. A drive-thru ATM was destroyed around 1 a.m., but no cash was […]
HAYSI, VA
wymt.com

KSP investigating fatal crash in Ages community

AGES, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Ages community of Harlan County Tuesday evening. According to a release from KSP, a man driving a black pickup on KY 38 left the road and went into a ditch. The man driving the...
AGES, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Price
kentuckytoday.com

2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded

HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert canceled after missing woman found safe

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert for a Knox County woman has been canceled after law enforcement officials reported her found safe. Elaine “Fro” Amburgey of Flat Lick was previously last seen on August 5, 2022 at around 5:30pm in a red 2015 Hyundai Elantra. Officials...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy