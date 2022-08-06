ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

230 families ‘Dived Into Reading’ at Country View Elementary event: Switch-up from last year’s format that only drew three attendees made a big splash this year

To cap off the school year just before diving into summer, Country View Elementary students celebrated their hard work and accomplishments in literacy on June 1, and their families were invited to join them in experiencing the joy of reading. ‘Dive Into Reading’, a Title 1 event held at Country...
Annual VASD School Supply Event sign-ups due by August 17

In need of school supplies for your Verona school district student?. If your child needs school supplies for the upcoming school year, you can now sign-up online for the annual Verona Area School District School Supply Event. School supplies will be distributed through a drive-up event in the Verona Area...
VERONA, WI

