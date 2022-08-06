Read full article on original website
Canoe races in Colton
And they’re off! Over 20 kayakers and canoeists paddle 4 miles in the annual “Round the Island Canoe Race,” starting and ending at Colton’s Brookfield boat launch on Pine St. Aug. 6. The event was sponsored by the Higley Flow Association. NCNow photo.
Legends of Massena on display
Actor Hal Smith, a former Massena resident, was one of several dozen celebrities featured in “Legends of Massena” exhibit on display Aug. 5-7 during Massena’s mega reunion of Massena graduates of the 1980s. Smith is most famous as Otis, the town drunk, in the Andy Griffin Show, said event organizer Mariann Witkop. The exhibit was held in the Mercantile building, 2 Water St. NCNow photo.
Norwood Paddle Poker Run
Close to 100 paddlers turned out for Norwood Association’s 6th annual Paddle Poker Run Aug. 7 at Norwood Beach. The Norwood Brass Band entertained the paddlers on the two-mile route. Proceeds will help to purchase a water wheelchair this year, said Norwood Beach Director Michelle Garrow. Last year proceeds helped local families with children who had cancer. NCNow photo.
Meeting the Rotary International president
Michael P. Griffin of Colton, Rotary District 7040 North Central New York area governor, recently met Jennifer E. Jones, Rotary International’s 2022-2023 president, at the district changeover dinner in Ottawa. From the left are Jones, 2021-2022 District Governor Fay Campbell, and Griffin. Submitted photo.
Canton man swims for Hospice
Cory Williams, Canton, took to the water in the “Swim a Mile for Hospice” to benefit Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. The event took place at Norwood Beach August 6. Photo submitted by Catherine Siematkowski.
Big turnout for the pickleball tournament on new courts in Potsdam
Teresa Fisher, left, was one of the North Country Pickleball organizers of the Sandstoner Summer Classic Pickleball Tournament held recently. The event was the first tournament played on the six new outdoor courts at Sandstoner Park, Potsdam. It drew 72 participants. NCNow photo.
Redwood man dies as result of fatal crash on Bailey Settlement Road in Town of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Redwood man has died as a result of a one-car crash on Bailey Settlement Road in the Town of Alexandria on Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on August 8. According to a press release from New York State Police, 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north when he lost control of the truck he was driving and went off the shoulder, striking a utility pole and stopping over an embankment.
Attic fire in Canton
Firefighters were able to save a home from extensive damage following an attic fire, according to Canton Fire officials. Above, a firefighter investigates the fire from the roof of the home. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of Canton Fire.
Crash into pole sends man to hospital
ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A man was sent to a hospital after a vehicle struck a utility pole near Alexandria Bay Monday night. The call came in just after 7 p.m. for a car that hit a pole on Bailey Settlement Road. One person was taken to River Hospital...
Ogdensburg man charged after vehicle stolen from Madrid home
MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following an investigation into a stolen vehicle in the Town of Madrid last month. The vehicle was stolen on July 3 at a residence on State Highway 310. According to a press release from New York State Police, their investigation determined that 36-year-old Matthew Mclean of Ogdensburg took the vehicle without the owner’s permission. The vehicle had no registration, license plates, active insurance or valid inspection.
St. Lawrence County hit-and-run leads to DWI arrest
HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a hit-and-run investigation in St. Lawrence County. According to NYSP, on August 8, a victim’s vehicle was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Payton Smith of Redwood. State Police said that Smith was...
Teen allegedly stole SUV, led police on chase & drove through backyards
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old LaFargeville boy is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Watertown police on a chase on city streets and through backyards. The teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, allegedly stole a Chevrolet Tracker from Alexandria Bay, police said. According to...
Man dies after crashing pickup into pole
ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A Redwood man is dead following a one-car crash in the town of Alexandria Monday evening. State police say 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north on Bailey Settlement Road around 7 p.m. when he lost control of his pickup truck, which went off the road, hit a utility pole, and came to reset over an embankment.
Amish man hospitalized after car-buggy crash, troopers say
Le Ray, N.Y. — An Amish man was hospitalized Monday after a minivan hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind in Jefferson County Monday, troopers said. Joe Swartzentruber, 29, of Evans Mills, was in the buggy heading north on State Route 37 in Le Ray at about 2:32 p.m., according to a news release from the State Police.
Man accused of DWI following hit-&-run crash
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Redwood man has been charged following an alleged hit-and-run crash in the town of Hermon. State police say 21-year-old Payton Smith was traveling on County Route 20 when he allegedly sideswiped the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. Smith was charged with driving...
Jefferson County man dead after losing control of car, being ejected during crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. — A Jefferson County man died Monday after New York State Police say he was ejected from his car after losing control and hitting a utility pole. Troopers responded to Bailey Settlement Road in the Town of Alexandria on Monday around 7 p.m. after reports of a single car crash.
