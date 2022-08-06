Read full article on original website
109 migrants taken into custody after reaching shores of Marathon
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 109 Haitian migrants made their way to the shores of Marathon after their vessel grounded off shore. Monday night, the migrants were seen by residents off U.S. 1 and Mile Marker 51. Video posted to Twitter showed the migrants running after making it to shore.
Florida Man And Woman Arrested Brutally Attacking Snorkeler Too Close To Their Waterfront
A married couple was arrested Sunday after attacking a snorkeler near their residence during a dispute over the snorkeler’s proximity to their waterfront property. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, and Katia De Oliveira, 61, of Marathon, were both charged with aggravated battery and battery. The Monroe
Subject in custody after multiple-hour standoff with barricaded man in Palmetto Bay
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has a man in custody after he barricaded himself, armed with a shotgun and allegedly made threats. Police were engaged in an hours-long standoff with the suspect at Southwest 83rd Avenue and 146th Street, since Monday morning. The subject, a 77-year-old...
Woman arrested in connection townhouse fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested after a townhouse caught fire. Daylet Uribazo Hernandez is in jail as of Tuesday morning after starting a fire in the area of 127th Avenue and 268th Street last Friday. Officials said she confessed to the crime after a fight...
Police in standoff with suspect who barricaded themselves in Palmetto Bay
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has responded to call of a barricaded person who allegedly made threats. The police have been engaged in an hours-long standoff with the suspect at Southwest 83rd Avenue and 146th Street, since Monday morning. The suspect is believed to be armed...
79th Street Bridge malfunctioning in North Bay Village, drivers advised to seek alternate route
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami-Dade has malfunctioned and is causing a traffic backup along the John F. Kennedy Causeway. According to the North Bay Village Police Department, the 79th Street Bridge has malfunctioned in the down position on Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Officers will...
79th St. Bridge reopens in North Bay Village after being temporarily stuck in down position
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami-Dade has reopened after it malfunctioned and caused a traffic backup along the John F. Kennedy Causeway. According to the North Bay Village Police Department, the 79th Street Bridge malfunctioned in the down position on Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. It...
CBS4 Exclusive: Inside look at how Miami Police solved recent murder
MIAMI - Miami Police are giving CBS4 an exclusive inside look at how they solved a recent homicide as they say they lately are solving more murders than ever.Assistant Miami Police Chief Armando Aguilar told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the clearance rate for solving homicides so far this year is at 77 percent compared with 47 percent in 2021.Aguilar showed CBS4 how he says some first-rate detective work, DNA evidence and some luck led to the capture of repeat offender, 56-year-old Charlie Wooden, who is now charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of another homeless man, 30-year-old Juan Hernandez.Aguilar...
Doctor loses multiple homes, given prison time in $38M healthcare fraud case
The U.S. government says the Florida doctor tried to hide his involvement in the fraud scheme by separating himself on paper from his clinic.
Two Florida Men Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges, And One Undersized Lobster
Two Florida men were arrested following a search warrant Thursday at a Key Largo residence after Detectives and Deputies found more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs, and an undersized lobster. Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of
Former FBI agent George Piro uses interrogation skills in jiu-jitsu
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A former FBI agent once had the job of collecting valuable information from a dictator but now he trains in martial arts and uses his past skills to help him succeed in his competitions. George Piro, 55, has always had a plan to react in...
Miami residents fearing loose pit bulls following deaths, disappearances of several neighborhood cats
MIAMI – Pet owners in a Miami-Dade County neighborhood say they have been dealing with dangerous dogs the past several weeks. They are estimating between 15 and 20 cats, if not more, have been killed or gone missing. People who live in Miami’s Buena Vista neighborhood near Northeast 47th...
Local leaders, community gather in hopes of putting stop to gun violence in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community gathered to share their concerns after a recent wave of gun violence. Several shootings happened not far from each other in the last few weeks, and the most recent occurrence has left a teen fighting for his life. Local leaders, activists, law enforcement...
Teen in critical condition after shots fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is the latest victim of a slue of gun violence here in South Florida. On Monday, bullets flew around 1 a.m. at Southwest 171st Street near 105th Avenue. Police said they found the teenage male shot when they arrived at the scene. Neighbors...
One dead in car crash on 18 Mile Stretch into the Keys
At least one person was killed Friday in a car crash on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 that connects south Miami-Dade County with the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The southbound crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 126 on the...
US 1 reopens in South Miami-Dade after fatal crash involving motorcycle, SUV
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash in South Miami-Dade temporarily shut down U.S. 1 in both directions in the middle of rush hour. Aerial cameras captured a motorcycle and a white SUV with visible damage at the entrance of a Wendy’s restaurant on Mile Marker 126, near the 18-Mile Stretch, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.
Stitches Arrested on Cocaine and Firearm Charges
Stitches is back in the news after recently being arrested for cocaine and weapons charges in South Florida. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Stitches, born Phillip Katsabanis, was arrested in Miami-Dade County and charged with felony possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of either being found with or discharging a firearm, XXL has confirmed through police records. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. the same day.
Over 100 lbs of cocaine washes ashore in South Florida
Border patrol agents are investigating a large amount of cocaine that washed ashore in the Florida Keys.
A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead
A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Carola Dotschay, 53, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County by Keys medics after her husband, 54-year-old Thomas Charles Dotschay stabbed her, the sheriff’s office said.
Another South Florida cop arrested; officer accused of biting, slapping boyfriend
MIAMI – Another South Florida police officer found themselves in trouble with the law this week; in the latest case, an El Portal police officer is facing a charge of simple battery after Miami police arrested her Wednesday. According to an arrest report, Miami police responded to the residence...
