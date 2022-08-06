ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

WSVN-TV

109 migrants taken into custody after reaching shores of Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 109 Haitian migrants made their way to the shores of Marathon after their vessel grounded off shore. Monday night, the migrants were seen by residents off U.S. 1 and Mile Marker 51. Video posted to Twitter showed the migrants running after making it to shore.
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Inside look at how Miami Police solved recent murder

MIAMI - Miami Police are giving CBS4 an exclusive inside look at how they solved a recent homicide as they say they lately are solving more murders than ever.Assistant Miami Police Chief Armando Aguilar told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the clearance rate for solving homicides so far this year is at 77 percent compared with 47 percent in 2021.Aguilar showed CBS4 how he says some first-rate detective work, DNA evidence and some luck led to the capture of repeat offender, 56-year-old Charlie Wooden, who is now charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of another homeless man, 30-year-old Juan Hernandez.Aguilar...
NewsBreak
flkeysnews.com

One dead in car crash on 18 Mile Stretch into the Keys

At least one person was killed Friday in a car crash on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 that connects south Miami-Dade County with the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The southbound crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 126 on the...
B93

Stitches Arrested on Cocaine and Firearm Charges

Stitches is back in the news after recently being arrested for cocaine and weapons charges in South Florida. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Stitches, born Phillip Katsabanis, was arrested in Miami-Dade County and charged with felony possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of either being found with or discharging a firearm, XXL has confirmed through police records. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. the same day.
flkeysnews.com

A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead

A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Carola Dotschay, 53, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County by Keys medics after her husband, 54-year-old Thomas Charles Dotschay stabbed her, the sheriff’s office said.
