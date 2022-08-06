Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans
Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
Chiefs: 3 reasons why trading for Kareem Hunt is a non-starter
Kareem Hunt requested a trade from the Browns on Sunday. There are three reasons why his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will not be a suitor. It’s been two days since Browns running back Kareem Hunt requested to be traded and was denied by the team, but that doesn’t make him a guarantee to spend the 2022 season in Cleveland. There is surely an offer out there, somewhere, enticing enough for the Browns, who’s future is uncertain in the wake of the Deshaun Watson debacle.
Aaron Rodgers spins Packers offense’s struggles in camp as a positive
Aaron Rodgers is preaching the power of positivity as the Packers quarterback turned the offense’s struggles in camp into an optimistic outlook. If you’ve been paying attention to the reports out of Green Bay Packers training camp, you’re well aware that Aaron Rodgers and the offense have been getting dominated pretty much every day that they’ve taken the field for practice. On one hand, that speaks to the quality of a defense that figures to be extremely good this season. On the other, it does raise some concern about a shifting offense that is operating for the first time in a while without Davante Adams.
FOX Sports Charges Into 2022 NFL Season Bolstered by a Fresh, Dynamic Broadcaster Lineup and Its 10th Super Bowl Presentation on FOX
Burkhardt, Olsen, Andrews and Rinaldi Helm Lead Broadcast Team with AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK. Davis, Johnston and Oliver Form No. 2 NFL Broadcast Crew, Marking Davis’ First Fulltime NFL Season. Network Embarks on Super Bowl LVII Season Featuring Most Robust Postseason Schedule in 40 Years. NEW YORK...
