NORMAN, Okla. — The past 48 hours have been frantic and a whirlwind. There's no other way to put it. Longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy shockingly called it quits late Sunday evening. Then, with many arguing to keep him around, more information surfaced about his resignation Monday afternoon, with head coach Brent Venables releasing a second statement after his first version the night before.
COMMENTARY: Brent Venables' Actions Are Backing up His Words at Oklahoma
In accepting Cale Gundy's resignation this weekend, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables reinforced that no one person is bigger than OU's program.
Oklahoma WR Theo Wease 'Still Here, Standing Tall, Ready to Finish the Mission'
OU's offense will look to its senior wideout for both production and leadership.
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy resigns after 'hurtful and shameful' word ahead of 2022 season
Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday night, citing a recent situation with a player led to his decision. Gundy was the Sooners' wide receivers coach and has been with the program as an offensive assistant or coordinator since the 1999 season. "I owe it to Sooner Nation to...
Brent Venables further clarifies details leading to Cale Gundy's resignation
NORMAN, Okla. — Longtime Sooners assistant Cale Gundy shockingly called it quits late Sunday evening. Now more information has surfaced about his resignation, as head coach Brent Venables released a second statement Monday afternoon. “As painful as it has been dealing with Coach Gundy resigning from the program, it...
What's Next For Sooner Football After Cale Gundy's Resignation
OKLAHOMA CITY - Cale Gundy announced his resignation from the Sooner football staff after nearly 25 years. News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek have more on Brent Venables' latest statement and where the Sooners go from here.
Longtime Sooners Coach Cale Gundy Steps Down From Staff
Longtime Sooners coach and former player Cale Gundy announced that he stepped down from the Oklahoma coaching staff Sunday night. Coach Gundy announced on Twitter that he wanted to be transparent about what led to his decision. Dean Blevins, John Holcomb, Steve McGehee and Dusty Dvoracek discussed Gundy's impact on...
OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel
The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
Moore Public Schools requiring teachers to report student preferred names to administration
