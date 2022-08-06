GameDay Preview: Shane McClanahan Looks to Start Another Hot Streak vs. Tigers

The Tampa Bay Rays have won the first two games of their road series against the Detroit Tigers, and they look for three straight on Saturday night wit ace Shane McClanahan on the mound. He's looking to bounce back from a bad outing last Sunday.

DETROIT, Mich. — Shane McClanahan has been one of the best pitchers in baseball all season, but on Saturday he has to do something he hasn't had to do all year — bounce back from a bad outing.

Last Sunday against Cleveland, he gave up a career-high five runs, snapping a streak of 15 straight starts of allowing two runs or less. He took the loss to fall to 10-4, and his earned run averaged jumped from 1.76 to 2.07.

He's back on the hill on Saturday when the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Gametime is 6:10 p.m. ET. The Rays have won the first two games in the series, and three in a row overall.

McClanahan, the 25-year-old left, ranks third in the American League in ERA (2.07), is first in opponents' batting average (.180), second in opponents' OPS (.521), first in WHIP (0.83), first in strikeout rate (34.4), third in strikeouts (158), first in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.87, 1st), and first in swing-and-miss rate (36.1).

Here's how to watch Saturday's game ,with TV information, starting lineups and more.

How to watch Rays at Tigers

Who: Tampa Bay Rays (57-49) at Detroit Tigers (42-66)

6:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 6

: 6:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 6 Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich.

Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 180 (Tigers announcers)

WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 180 (Tigers announcers) Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-260 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Wednesday morning. The Tigers are plus-215. It's the largest line of the season in a road game for the Rays.The over/under is 7.5.

Starting lineups

TAMPA BAY RAYS: Brandon Lowe 2B, Ji-Man Choi DH, Isaac Paredes 1B, David Peralta LF, Jose Siri CF, Luke Raley RF, Christian Bethancourt C, Taylor Walls SS, Yu Chang 3B, Shane McClanahan P.

Brandon Lowe 2B, Ji-Man Choi DH, Isaac Paredes 1B, David Peralta LF, Jose Siri CF, Luke Raley RF, Christian Bethancourt C, Taylor Walls SS, Yu Chang 3B, Shane McClanahan P. DETROIT TIGERS: Ricky Greene CF, Javier Baez SS, Miguel Cabrera DH, Eric Haase C, Jeimer Candelario 3B, Willi Castro RF, Jonathan Schoop 2B, Harold Castro 1B, Victor Reyes LF, Garrett Hill P.

