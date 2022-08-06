ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

GameDay Preview: Shane McClanahan Looks to Start Another Hot Streak vs. Tigers

By Tom Brew
 3 days ago

The Tampa Bay Rays have won the first two games of their road series against the Detroit Tigers, and they look for three straight on Saturday night wit ace Shane McClanahan on the mound. He's looking to bounce back from a bad outing last Sunday.

DETROIT, Mich. — Shane McClanahan has been one of the best pitchers in baseball all season, but on Saturday he has to do something he hasn't had to do all year — bounce back from a bad outing.

Last Sunday against Cleveland, he gave up a career-high five runs, snapping a streak of 15 straight starts of allowing two runs or less. He took the loss to fall to 10-4, and his earned run averaged jumped from 1.76 to 2.07.

He's back on the hill on Saturday when the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Gametime is 6:10 p.m. ET. The Rays have won the first two games in the series, and three in a row overall.

McClanahan, the 25-year-old left, ranks third in the American League in ERA (2.07), is first in opponents' batting average (.180), second in opponents' OPS (.521), first in  WHIP (0.83), first in strikeout rate (34.4), third in strikeouts (158), first in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.87, 1st), and first in swing-and-miss rate (36.1).

Here's how to watch Saturday's game ,with TV information, starting lineups and more.

How to watch Rays at Tigers

  • Who: Tampa Bay Rays (57-49) at Detroit Tigers (42-66)
  • When : 6:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 6
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich.
  • TV: Bally Sports Sun
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE
  • Announcers: Dewayne Staats (play-by-play), Brian Anderson (color commentary) and Ryan Bass (reporter).
  • Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 180 (Tigers announcers)
  • Latest line: The Rays are favored at minus-260 on the money line in according to the Fanduel.com website line as of Wednesday morning. The Tigers are plus-215. It's the largest line of the season in a road game for the Rays.The over/under is 7.5.

Starting lineups

  • TAMPA BAY RAYS: Brandon Lowe 2B, Ji-Man Choi DH, Isaac Paredes 1B, David Peralta LF, Jose Siri CF, Luke Raley RF, Christian Bethancourt C, Taylor Walls SS, Yu Chang 3B, Shane McClanahan P.
  • DETROIT TIGERS: Ricky Greene CF, Javier Baez SS, Miguel Cabrera DH, Eric Haase C, Jeimer Candelario 3B, Willi Castro RF, Jonathan Schoop 2B, Harold Castro 1B, Victor Reyes LF, Garrett Hill P.

Related stories on Rays baseball

  • KEIERMAIER FUTURE: Tampa Bay outfielder Kevin Kiermaier had his hip surgery in Nashville on Wednesday and is back home, ready to attack his rehab. He vows to be back in 2023 ''better than ever,'' but it's the Rays who hold the option on his big $13 million contract next year. Kiermaier says he'll be back, but will the Rays say yes? CLICK HERE
  • RAYS RALLY ON LOWE HIT TO WIN AGAIN (Friday): Tampa Bay set a team record by drawing 13 walks, and finally got some production late to grab a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, with Brandon Lowe delivering a two-run double in the eighth inning for the game-winner. CLICK HERE
  • RAYS WIN OPENER (Thursday): Tampa Bay got a great start from lefty Jeffrey Springs and big hitting nights from Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena in a 6-2 win over the Tigers to open an important six-game road trip on Thursday night at Comerica Park in Detroit. CLICK HERE
  • TOM BREW COLUMN: Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen have posted some terrific numbers for the Tampa Bay Rays all season, but both got beat this week for the first time ever in back-to-back games. There's no reason to be concerned going forward with this outstanding one-two punch. CLICK HERE
  • FAREWELL TO PHILLIPS: Brett Phillips made the most of his two years with the Tampa Bay Rays as a local hero who was embraced by the fan base. His struggles at the plate finally caught up to him, and the Rays released him on Monday. But he did his job here, and made baseball fun again. CLICK HERE
  • RAYS SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2022 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with results and stats so far, and dates and game times for the remaining games in the final two months of the season. CLICK HERE

